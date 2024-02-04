The 2024 Grammys Red Carpet is for the Girls

Caroline Polachek.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Next on 2024’s conveyor belt of award shows is the 2024 Grammy Awards! And another carpet means it’s time to see the best and buzziest looks from some of stan Twitter’s favs as they head to the Cryto.com arena in Los Angeles. Expect appearances from a still-bejeweled Taylor Swift (Midnights is nominated despite feeling like it was released years ago), a crutch-less SZA (she’s nominated for the most awards) , a soon-to-be country girl Lana Del Rey (y’all!), and here’s to hoping even Joni Mitchell will grace the red carpet (if not, at least we’ll see her perform). Tonight’s all about the girlies (and Billy Joel), so let’s see who went coquette, who went mob wife, and who went full naked dress (there’s always someone!).
Miley Cyrus.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Coco Jones.
Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Joni Mitchell.
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Billie Eilish.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Dua Lipa.
Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Victoria Monét.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Laverne Cox.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Samara Joy.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of boygenius.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
James Blake and Jameela Jamil.
Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Josh Groban.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Brandi Carlile.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Laufey.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kandi Burruss.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Paris Jackson.
Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Noah Kahan.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Gracie Abrams.
Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Fantasia Barrino.
Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Kylie Minogue.
Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jack Antonoff.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Babyface.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Ed Sheeran.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chlöe.
Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy