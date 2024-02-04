Hazel Monét Stuns (and Fusses) on Grammys Red Carpet

Music’s biggest night is just another Sunday for Hazel. Victoria Monét’s daughter walked (was carried on) the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards, and she did not like it. That’s actually quite developmentally appropriate. Children should be annoyed by camera flashes and microphones in their mom’s face. Who are these people? What do they want? What the fork is a Glambot? Explain it to me like I’m two, because I literally am. Hazel Monét matched her mommy in a bronze Versace dress, with coordinating, on-trend ribbons in her hair. But it’s been a long day and she is clearly over it. Mom’s night is just beginning. Jaguar II won Best R&B album, and Victoria Monét was nominated for seven awards total. Unfortunately, Hazel Monét was robbed of becoming the youngest Grammy winner in history when PJ Morton won for Best Traditional R&B Performance. Robbed, we tell you! No wonder she’s a little cranky.