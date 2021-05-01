This Month’s Highlight
Past Lives
Celine Song’s debut feature is coming to Paramount+ for the first time; Perfect for your Oscar movie catchup, seeing as Past Lives is up for Best Picture. Now, enjoy the emotional story of Nora (Greta Lee), a woman struggling with her past and future as an old friend (Teo Yoo) reaches out. (Streaming February 2.)
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — February 2024
Noteworthy selections in bold.
Available February 1
A Bloody Lucky Day, premiere (Paramount+ Original)
12 Years a Slave
23 Walks
A River Runs Through It
A Thousand Words
A Walk on the Moon
Agent Revelation
Alfie (1966)
Alfie (2004)
All Styles
American Hangman
An Unfinished Life
Animal Kingdom
Another Kind of Wedding
Arrivederci, Baby!
Barefoot in the Park
Bangkok Dangerous
Beastly
Beautiful Girls
Benefit of the Doubt
Birthday Girl
Bounce
Bound
Boys and Girls
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Brown Girl Begins
Captive
Carolina
Case 39
Chicago
Chocolate City
Clue
Cold Brook
Cold in July
Colewell
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Daniel
Dead Water
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Pretty Things
Don’t Look Now
Downeast
Drillbit Taylor
Echo in the Canyon
Ella Enchanted
Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt)
Enduring Love
Enough Said
Extraordinary Measures
Fade to Black
Fancy Pants
Foxfire
Freedom Writers
Freedom’s Path
French Postcards
Fresh
Friedkin Uncut
Friends with Benefits
Fully Realized Humans
Fun in Acapulco
Funny Face
Game 6
G.I. Blues
Girls! Girls! Girls!
God’s Pocket
Hamlet (2004)
Hands Up
Harlem Nights
Harold and Maude
Hell or High Water
Hellion
Home for the Holidays
Hoop Dreams
In & Out
It Started In Naples
International Falls
Interview With the Vampire
Italian for Beginners
Jersey Girl
Just a Kiss
KEVIN GARNETT: Anything Is Possible
Kinky Boots (2006)
Labor Day
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Like Water for Chocolate
Lincoln
Love Jones
Love Spreads
Love Story
Lucky Them
Magnolia
Maid in Manhattan
Malena
Margot at the Wedding
Mindhunters
Moonlight and Valentino
Morning Glory
Murder On The Orient Express (1974)
Muriel’s Wedding
Night Falls On Manhattan
No Country for Old Men
No Strings Attached
Once Upon A Time In The West
Passion Play: Russell Westbrook
Perfect Sense
Phil
Premature
Project Ithaca
Red Tails
Rhapsody of Love
Risky Business
Roman Holiday
Romeo and Juliet
Run with the Hunted
Sabrina (1954)
Sahara
Savage
Save the Last Dance
Shaft (2000)
Shuttlecock: Director’s Cut
Sidewalks of New York
Sirens
Slow Burn
Sound of Violence
Sunset Boulevard
Superpower
Superstar
Swingers
The Appearance
The Cider House Rules
The Fighting Temptations
The First Nudie Musical
The Get Together
The Good Girl
The Great Gatsby (1974)
The Harder They Come
The Help
The Honeymooners
The Iron Giant
The Ladies Man
The Ledge
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Long Shadow
The Love Guru
The Loved Ones
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Out-of-Towners (1970)
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
The Ramen Girl
The Romantics
The Secret Life of Bees
The Sunlit Night
The Weather Man
The Wrong Todd
Tigerland
Tone-Deaf
Trading Places
True Grit (1969)
Urban Cowboy
Vampire in Brooklyn
Virtuosity
Walkaway Joe
We Own the Night
We Were Soldiers
What Breaks the Ice
What Women Want
When a Stranger Calls
When We Were Kings
Wuthering Heights (2003)
Why Stop Now
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Wish You Were Here
Your Sister’s Sister
Zodiac
Available February 2
Kokomo City
Past Lives
The Tiger’s Apprentice
Available February 4
The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Available February 6
#Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders, premiere
Available February 7
Bar Rescue, season 8
Behind The Music, season 2
Danger Force, season 2
Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League, season 1
MTV Couples Retreat, season 3
Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City, seasons 1-3
The Love Experiment, season 1
Available February 8
Halo, season 2 premiere (Paramount+ Original)
Available February 9
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials
Available February 10
Pixie
Available February 11
The Last Voyage of the Demeter
Tracker, season 1
Available February 12
Bob Hearts Abishola, season 5
NCIS, season 21
NCIS: Hawai’i, season 3
The Neighborhood, season 6
Available February 13
FBI, season 6
FBI: International, season 3
FBI: Most Wanted, season 5
Available February 14
The Smurfs, season 2
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, seasons 2-3
Available February 15
Ghosts, season 3
So Help Me Todd, season 2
Young Sheldon, season 7
Available February 16
100 Days to Indy, season 1
Blue Bloods, season 14
Fire Country, season 2
S.W.A.T., season 7
Available February 18
CSI: Vegas, season 3
The Equalizer, season 4
Available February 21
The Family Stallone, season 2 premiere (Paramount+ Original)
Black Ink Crew Los Angeles, season 2
Black Ink Crew New York, season 10
Available February 23
End of Watch
Available February 27
As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial
Available February 28
Air Disasters, seasons 18-19
Survivor, season 46
Available February 29
Elsbeth, season 1
Related
- The 30 Best TV Shows on Paramount+
- Vulture Asks: What Is the Ending of The Curse About?
- The Curse Finale Recap: The Gravitron