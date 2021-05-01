Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Peacock’s library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Peacock, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Past Lives. Photo: A24

This Month’s Highlight

Past Lives

Celine Song’s debut feature is coming to Paramount+ for the first time; Perfect for your Oscar movie catchup, seeing as Past Lives is up for Best Picture. Now, enjoy the emotional story of Nora (Greta Lee), a woman struggling with her past and future as an old friend (Teo Yoo) reaches out. (Streaming February 2.)

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — February 2024

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available February 1

A Bloody Lucky Day, premiere (Paramount+ Original)

12 Years a Slave

23 Walks

A River Runs Through It

A Thousand Words

A Walk on the Moon

Agent Revelation

Alfie (1966)

Alfie (2004)

All Styles

American Hangman

An Unfinished Life

Animal Kingdom

Another Kind of Wedding

Arrivederci, Baby!

Barefoot in the Park

Bangkok Dangerous

Beastly

Beautiful Girls

Benefit of the Doubt

Birthday Girl

Bounce

Bound

Boys and Girls

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Brown Girl Begins

Captive

Carolina

Case 39

Chicago

Chocolate City

Clue

Cold Brook

Cold in July

Colewell

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Daniel

Dead Water

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Pretty Things

Don’t Look Now

Downeast

Drillbit Taylor

Echo in the Canyon

Ella Enchanted

Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt)

Enduring Love

Enough Said

Extraordinary Measures

Fade to Black

Fancy Pants

Foxfire

Freedom Writers

Freedom’s Path

French Postcards

Fresh

Friedkin Uncut

Friends with Benefits

Fully Realized Humans

Fun in Acapulco

Funny Face

Game 6

G.I. Blues

Girls! Girls! Girls!

God’s Pocket

Hamlet (2004)

Hands Up

Harlem Nights

Harold and Maude

Hell or High Water

Hellion

Home for the Holidays

Hoop Dreams

In & Out

It Started In Naples

International Falls

Interview With the Vampire

Italian for Beginners

Jersey Girl

Just a Kiss

KEVIN GARNETT: Anything Is Possible

Kinky Boots (2006)

Labor Day

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Like Water for Chocolate

Lincoln

Love Jones

Love Spreads

Love Story

Lucky Them

Magnolia

Maid in Manhattan

Malena

Margot at the Wedding

Mindhunters

Moonlight and Valentino

Morning Glory

Murder On The Orient Express (1974)

Muriel’s Wedding

Night Falls On Manhattan

No Country for Old Men

No Strings Attached

Once Upon A Time In The West

Passion Play: Russell Westbrook

Perfect Sense

Phil

Premature

Project Ithaca

Red Tails

Rhapsody of Love

Risky Business

Roman Holiday

Romeo and Juliet

Run with the Hunted

Sabrina (1954)

Sahara

Savage

Save the Last Dance

Shaft (2000)

Shuttlecock: Director’s Cut

Sidewalks of New York

Sirens

Slow Burn

Sound of Violence

Sunset Boulevard

Superpower

Superstar

Swingers

The Appearance

The Cider House Rules

The Fighting Temptations

The First Nudie Musical

The Get Together

The Good Girl

The Great Gatsby (1974)

The Harder They Come

The Help

The Honeymooners

The Iron Giant

The Ladies Man

The Ledge

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Long Shadow

The Love Guru

The Loved Ones

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Out-of-Towners (1970)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Ramen Girl

The Romantics

The Secret Life of Bees

The Sunlit Night

The Weather Man

The Wrong Todd

Tigerland

Tone-Deaf

Trading Places

True Grit (1969)

Urban Cowboy

Vampire in Brooklyn

Virtuosity

Walkaway Joe

We Own the Night

We Were Soldiers

What Breaks the Ice

What Women Want

When a Stranger Calls

When We Were Kings

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Why Stop Now

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Wish You Were Here

Your Sister’s Sister

Zodiac

Available February 2

Kokomo City

Past Lives

The Tiger’s Apprentice

Available February 4

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Available February 6

#Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders, premiere

Available February 7

Bar Rescue, season 8

Behind The Music, season 2

Danger Force, season 2

Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League, season 1

MTV Couples Retreat, season 3

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City, seasons 1-3

The Love Experiment, season 1

Available February 8

Halo, season 2 premiere (Paramount+ Original)

Available February 9

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials

Available February 10

Pixie

Available February 11

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Tracker, season 1

Available February 12

Bob Hearts Abishola, season 5

NCIS, season 21

NCIS: Hawai’i, season 3

The Neighborhood, season 6

Available February 13

FBI, season 6

FBI: International, season 3

FBI: Most Wanted, season 5

Available February 14

The Smurfs, season 2

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, seasons 2-3

Available February 15

Ghosts, season 3

So Help Me Todd, season 2

Young Sheldon, season 7

Available February 16

100 Days to Indy, season 1

Blue Bloods, season 14

Fire Country, season 2

S.W.A.T., season 7

Available February 18

CSI: Vegas, season 3

The Equalizer, season 4

Available February 21

The Family Stallone, season 2 premiere (Paramount+ Original)

Black Ink Crew Los Angeles, season 2

Black Ink Crew New York, season 10

Available February 23

End of Watch

Available February 27

As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial

Available February 28

Air Disasters, seasons 18-19

Survivor, season 46

Available February 29

Elsbeth, season 1