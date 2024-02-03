Déjà Vu! Olivia Rodrigo and Billy Joel Meet Again

Rodrigo and Joel in 2022 performing at Madison Square Garden. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo and Billy Joel, who she famously references in her song “deja vu,” crossed paths yet again during rehearsals for this year’s Grammy Awards, where both artists are set to perform. In a video shared to Joel’s TikTok, Rodrigo asked the “Uptown Girl” singer how long it’s been since his last release. After being told it’s been 17 years, she tells him, “This is so exciting then. How do you feel? Are you nervous at all?” Joel explains that he isn’t as wrapped up in his latest release as he used to be, and Rodrigo goes on to call him “the blueprint,” before shouting out his new single, “Turn the Lights Back On.”

Rodrigo had previously joined Joel onstage at Madison Square Garden in 2022 to perform “deja vu,” which includes the lyrics, “I bet that she knows Billy Joel ‘cause you played her ‘Uptown Girl’,” before the two duetted that aforementioned hit. Now to complete the prophecy they just have to watch reruns of Glee.