Sia Is Producing Paris Hilton’s Second Album

Nothing in this world can stop us tonight. On the red carpet for Clive Davis’s Pre-Grammy Gala, Paris Hilton revealed that she’s back in the studio working on her long-awaited second album. When asked by Variety what we might see on an upcoming season her Peacock reality series Paris in Love, Hilton revealed that the show will likely follow her working on the album, which she says is being executive produced by Sia. “We’ve been capturing all of that in the studio…so it’ll be a lot about my music,” she says. The album, which Hilton says will be released in June, would be her first in 18 years, following her 2006 debut album Paris, which featured hits like “Stars Are Blind” and “Nothing in This World.” That long hiatus is just one of the many ways Hilton is like Billy Joel, who similarly is finally releasing new music after 17 years. Looks like next year’s Grammys are already heating up.

