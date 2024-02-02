Longstanding District Attorney Steps Aside for New Hire

Photo: Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images

Well, Jack McCoy is finally clocking out for good. NBC has confirmed that Tony Goldwyn has been cast as Law & Order’s new district attorney … because after more than 400 episodes, Sam Waterston is done prosecuting offenders. “The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me. There’s sadness in leaving, but I’m just too curious about what’s next. An actor doesn’t want to let himself get too comfortable,” Waterston said in a statement to Deadline. “I’m more grateful to you than I can say. L&O’s continuing and amazing long run, along with its astounding come-back, is all thanks to you and Dick Wolf, but for whose vision, patience, perseverance, and unique combination of creative and business talents, none of this would have happened. I feel very blessed. I hope to see you all on the flip side.” Waterston — who also appeared in Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, and Exited: A Law & Order Movie — won a SAG Award and received multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations for his performance as McCoy. He first joined the crime drama from 1994, staying until its cancellation in 2010 and returning for the revival in 2022. After his last episode airs on February 22, he will officially be dun-done.