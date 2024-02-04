Start Engraving Ayo Edebiri’s Second Emmy for Solomon the Hypnotized Bisexual

While we’re not dodging the racists, homophobes, and transphobes that Saturday Night Light has been parading through Studio 8H lately, the show can still offer up greatness (usually courtesy of the talent who are the targets of those problematic guests). On this week’s show, for example, host Ayo Edebiri debuted an instantly classic character in a sketch where a hypnotist comes to perform at a school. “I’m raising my hand to tell you that you do not have my consent to hypnotize me,” Edebiri’s Solomon quickly tells the hypnotist, who assures him that participation is entirely optional. “Good, because if you try to hypnotize me, first call I make will be to my mother, and the second call I make will be to the police. I have one of those training phones with only two buttons, so it will be quick.” When Mr. Fantasmic chooses a girl from the class to begin hypnotizing, suddenly a wailing Edebiri leaps up and shouts, “I am bisexual! Oh my god, what have you done to me warlock? What have you made me said?” Adamant that the hypnotist possessed his will and siphoned his secrets, Solomon has no choice but to reveal his final confession — the fact that he’s actually a really good singer, which he displays by singing “No Air” by Jordin Sparks. Next year’s Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series is already a lock.

Related