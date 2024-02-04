The NSFW Dune Popcorn Bucket Has Made It to SNL

It was only a matter of time before Saturday Night Live tackled AMC’s unsettling Dune: Part 2 popcorn bucket, which looks like a sandworm and nothing else. In the sketch, a group of teenagers (Marcello Hernández, Ayo Edebiri, and Bowen Yang) sing a romantic song about it finally being the big night that they’ll lose their virginity…to the Dune popcorn bucket. The music video features Hernández sharing a glass of champagne with the bucket, Edebiri taking it to prom, and a haunting trip to the butter station. “We didn’t make this up, this is a real thing,” they sing, for those blissfully out of the loop, before finishing with, “Can’t wait to see Dune 2, eating popcorn out of my bucket…then I’ll take it home and f*ck it.”