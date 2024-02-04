Who Let Nikki Haley Into Studio 8H?

Apparently we’re back to letting Republican presidential candidates cameo on Saturday Night Live? During this week’s cold open, in which James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump took questions during a CNN town hall, they tossed to a “concerned South Carolina voter,” who was unfortunately the real life Nikki Haley. The two went back and forth for far too long, with Haley awkwardly setting up Johnson’s punchlines. Finally, host Ayo Edebiri showed up to put us out of our misery with a question of her own for Haley, “I was just curious, what would you say was the main cause of the Civil War? And do you think it starts with an ‘S’ and ends with a ‘LAVERY’?”