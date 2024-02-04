Sarah Sherman Is Colin Jost’s Long-Lost Biological Son

Sarah Sherman stopped by the Weekend Update desk this week as CJ Rossitano, an 18-year-old winner of SNL’s ticket lottery. “I’m such a big fan of the show, in fact you could say I’ve always felt…strangely drawn to it,” CJ says, while dressed exactly like Colin Jost. “I’ve never met my dad,” he explains when Jost asks who he’s there with, “Or at least, I don’t think I have.” Serendipitously, it turns out CJ lives right where Jost’s former housekeeper lives…and coincidentally, his mom is also a former housekeeper. What are the odds! Cue “Cat’s in the Cradle.” No really, they start playing the song as Sherman reacts into camera with each new development tying her to Jost. “I’m dating this gorgeous girl who’s the lead actress in all the school plays, and no one can figure out why she’s with me,” CJ says, wondering if anything like that has ever happened to Jost. “Nope,” he lies. Ultimately enough evidence stacks up (specifically that their common favorite food is cocaine) to make them realize the connection. “Papa!?”

Related