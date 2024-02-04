We can’t make any promises now, can we, babe? But this must mean something… Photo: Gotham/GC Images

There is no explanation…but Taylor Swift has changed her profile picture across her social media platforms to black-and-white (except TikTok, of course, where it’s still her dressed as a bear). The change, which is in line with Reputation’s aesthetic, is being taken by Swifties as a signal that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is on the horizon. Then again, almost everything Swift does is taken as a signal that a new re-record is on the horizon. But being that she’s set to attend the Grammys tonight, where Repuation was once famously snubbed (as seen in her documentary Miss Americana), could it be time for a little revenge? Could the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, where Swift is nominated for six awards, be where she announces the re-record of her sixth album? Or maybe she’s just trying out a new filter! Nonetheless, Swifties are ready for it.