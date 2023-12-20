Kate Winslet Is Deeply Unserious in The Regime

What’s going to fill the Succession-size hole in your watching schedule next year? If HBO and Max have their way, it’ll be upcoming political drama The Regime. The trailer introduces us to Oscar and Emmy winner Kate Winslet as the deeply unserious chancellor of an unnamed modern-day European country, struggling to keep things together. She enlists a nobody military guy (Matthias Schoenaerts) to her inner circle as she navigates her political friends and foes, played by Emmy winner Martha Plimpton, Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough, and BAFTA winner Hugh Grant. In the trailer, she insists on even briefer briefings, begins an inappropriate workplace relationship with said nobody, gleefully suppresses political dissent, and gets on a Zoom while taking a naked ice bath. Executive-produced by the team behind Succession and Veep, and has The Menu writer Will Tracy as showrunner. The dark comedy hits Max on March 3. Long live the regime.

This post has been updated.