Wayne Kramer, Punk Rock Pioneer, Dead at 75

Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Wayne Kramer, guitarist of MC5, has died at the age of 75. His official Instagram account confirmed the news on Friday, February 2, stating Kramer had “passed away peacefully” from pancreatic cancer. Kramer was the co-founder of the Detroit rock group Motor City Five (shortened to MC5), a politically charged punk rock band that began in the early ‘60s alongside the late Fred “Sonic” Smith, who performed electrifying live shows. Together with Rob Tyner, Michael Davis, and Dennis Thompson, they formed MC5, releasing three studio albums in their time together, including their debut live album, Kick Out the Jams. Their left-wing political beliefs resulted in being banned from the radio, making it difficult for the group to sell records or tour. They eventually broke up in 1972, with Kramer beginning a career in what he called “illegitimate capitalism,” where he was imprisoned for selling cocaine to an undercover cop in 1975.

It eventually led Kramer to create Jail Guitar Doors USA, a nonprofit that heals and rehabilitates incarcerated people with music, including songwriting. He told Rolling Stone in 2014 about the positive impact his time with the organization made on his life: “It has allowed me to give a voice to an anger that has built up from the time I was released, as I watched more and more people like me go to prison – and for more severe sentences than I got. I kept wondering, ‘How come nobody is saying anything about this? How come they keep building more prisons, locking more people up, and nobody’s angry about it?’”

After Kramer’s death, Thompson became the only surviving member of MC5.