Wendy Williams Returns to Screens for Unfiltered Doc

When the world needed her most, she vanished. Who else but Wendy Williams could dissect the Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion beef, the frigid air between Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, or any other high-profile celebrity drama that happened in the time she’s been absent from screens? Well, now she’s back to explain why she’s been out of the public eye. In Where Is Wendy Williams, a two-part Lifetime documentary executive-produced by the subject herself, audiences are given a look into the health scare and the guardianship that followed. “From 6 years old, all I wanted was to be famous,” she says in the emotional trailer. We see shots of Williams at the peak of her career, stepping out of black cars to greet fans ahead of taping her talk show and celebrating her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Eventually, that joy is curdled when health problems arise and she’s taken off-air. “I have no money,” she says in an on-camera interview from her iconic purple throne. “If it happens to me, it could happen to you.” The documentary premieres February 24 and 25 on Lifetime. Have the tissues handy.

