Yes, Taylor Swift Made It to the Super Bowl

Update Super Bowl Sunday, 3:13 p.m.: They said it couldn’t be done! They said “No plane will ever make the trip from Tokyo to Las Vegas in order for Swift to get from the Eras Tour to the Super Bowl.” Then other people said “Sure they will, this is entirely doable, especially with a private jet. Also, ixnay on the etjay, would you?” Taylor Swift has officially arrived at the Super Bowl, flanked by her Patrick Mahomes-es — Ice Spice and Blake Lively. The NFL released the footage on their social media. So now we know who’s making it into the private box.

Taylor Swift is here with Ice Spice and Blake Lively! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/0x4XIDRupW — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on Sunday, securing their spot at Super Bowl LVIII. After the game, Taylor Swift went onto the field to lay a big ol’ smooch on boyfriend/tight end Travis Kelce. After the tender embrace, Kelce shouted the chorus to the Beastie Boys’ “Fight for Your Right,” as is his wont.

So Travis Kelce is going to the Super Bowl. Again. The question now becomes this: Is Taylor? Swift is chugging through the international leg of her Eras tour, and she has a show in Tokyo the night before Super Bowl. But what’s one hemisphere-straddling PJ flight in the face of true love? NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport says Swift is flying from Tokyo to Las Vegas in order to support her man. What’s more, she’d be getting there before she left. “Let me introduce you to something called the International Date Line,” Rapoport said. “Tokyo is 17 hours ahead.” If Swift leaves Tokyo at midnight Sunday morning, she could be in Vegas by 7 p.m. Saturday night. In the meantime, American Airlines is offering flights 1989 and 87 for fans to fly from KC to LV and back.