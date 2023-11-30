Anya Taylor-Joy Is Li’l Imperator Furiosa

Who was Furiosa before she became the Mad Max universe’s bald baddie? Apparently, Anya Taylor-Joy. Warner Bros. has released the trailer for George Miller’s upcoming prequel movie Furiosa, giving us our first look at Taylor-Joy in action as the younger version of the character originated by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road. “As a child, my world was forever changed,” Taylor-Joy says, narrating the madness, picking up 45 years after the world collapsed. “My mother was magnificent and he took it all from me.” That would be the villainous Chris Hemsworth, deranged leader of a heavily armed biker gang, who kidnapped her as a child. While traveling through the Wasteland, the Biker Horde comes across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. According to an official description, Furiosa “must survive many trials” while the two tyrants war for dominance. Based on the explosive trailer, we’re expecting some trials by fire. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga races into theaters on May 24, 2024.

