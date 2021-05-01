now streaming

New on Paramount+: March 2024

By
Claire Danes And Leonardo DiCaprio In ‘Romeo + Juliet
Romeo + Juliet. Photo: 20th Century Fox/2013 Getty Images
This Month’s Highlight

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Millennials of a certain age undoubtedly have a lot nostalgia for Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo Plus Juliet” — you legally have to use the word “plus” when you say the movie’s title aloud — and for good reason. You’ve got young DiCaprio and Danes in their angsty young-adult primes, you’ve got guns instead of swords (wow!), and you’ve got a great soundtrack that includes “Lovefool” by the Cardigans and an excellent Radiohead song over the closing credits. Does the film hold up to those feverish ‘90s memories? You’ll have to stream it to found out. —Ray Rahman (Streaming March 1.)

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — March 2024

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available March 1

War Pony, premiere
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
All About the Benjamins
An Elephant’s Journey
Angela’s Ashes
At Any Price
Awakenings
Black Sheep (1996)
Blood Out
Burnt
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Coming to America
Deception (2008)
Disturbia
Drugstore Cowboy
Enough Said
Flatliners (1990)
Flyboys
Footloose (1984)
Frank Miller’s Sin City
Freelancers
Guns Akimbo
Happy-Go-Lucky
In Bloom
In Too Deep (1999)
Inside Llewyn Davis
Jagged Edge
Lizzie
Miller’s Crossing
Noah (2004)
Not Another Teen Movie
Once Upon a Time in America
Raising Arizona
Requiem for a Dream
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Seabiscuit
Sleepy Hollow
St. Elmo’s Fire
The Abyss (1989)
The Big Short
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Dictator
The Drop
The Gift
The Girl Next Door
The Good Girl
The Outsiders (1983)
The Vatican Tapes
The Warriors (1979)
Tommy Boy
Wayne’s World
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Available March 2

The Accused

Available March 3

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Available March 6

Air Warriors, season 11
Raging Grace, premiere

Available March 7

The Thundermans Return, premiere
CBS News Specials: State of the Union Adress

Available March 8

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Blaze of Glory
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Race to the Top of the World!
Home Again

Available March 10

What Happens Later

Available March 11

Sleeping with Other People

Available March 12

Never Seen Again, season 5 premiere

Available March 13

Little Wing, premiere
America’s Hidden Stories, season 3
Black Ink Crew Los Angeles, season 2
Black Ink Crew New York, season 10
Peppa Pig, season 9
The Amazing Race, season 36

Available March 19

Carol

Available March 20

The Last Cowboy, season 4

Available March 25

The Kings of Queens, seasons 1-9

Available March 27

Behind the Music, season 2
LL Cool J Presents: The Rock the Bells Festival – Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop
Ten Steps to Disaster, season 2

Available March 29

A Gentleman in Moscow, premiere

Available March 30

Beyond The Agressives: 25 Years Later, premiere

Available March 31

Set Up

