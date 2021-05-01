Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Peacock’s library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Peacock, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Romeo + Juliet. Photo: 20th Century Fox/2013 Getty Images

This Month’s Highlight

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Millennials of a certain age undoubtedly have a lot nostalgia for Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo Plus Juliet” — you legally have to use the word “plus” when you say the movie’s title aloud — and for good reason. You’ve got young DiCaprio and Danes in their angsty young-adult primes, you’ve got guns instead of swords (wow!), and you’ve got a great soundtrack that includes “Lovefool” by the Cardigans and an excellent Radiohead song over the closing credits. Does the film hold up to those feverish ‘90s memories? You’ll have to stream it to found out. —Ray Rahman (Streaming March 1.)

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — March 2024

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available March 1

War Pony, premiere

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

All About the Benjamins

An Elephant’s Journey

Angela’s Ashes

At Any Price

Awakenings

Black Sheep (1996)

Blood Out

Burnt

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Coming to America

Deception (2008)

Disturbia

Drugstore Cowboy

Enough Said

Flatliners (1990)

Flyboys

Footloose (1984)

Frank Miller’s Sin City

Freelancers

Guns Akimbo

Happy-Go-Lucky

In Bloom

In Too Deep (1999)

Inside Llewyn Davis

Jagged Edge

Lizzie

Miller’s Crossing

Noah (2004)

Not Another Teen Movie

Once Upon a Time in America

Raising Arizona

Requiem for a Dream

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Seabiscuit

Sleepy Hollow

St. Elmo’s Fire

The Abyss (1989)

The Big Short

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Dictator

The Drop

The Gift

The Girl Next Door

The Good Girl

The Outsiders (1983)

The Vatican Tapes

The Warriors (1979)

Tommy Boy

Wayne’s World

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Available March 2

The Accused

Available March 3

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Available March 6

Air Warriors, season 11

Raging Grace, premiere

Available March 7

The Thundermans Return, premiere

CBS News Specials: State of the Union Adress

Available March 8

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Blaze of Glory

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Race to the Top of the World!

Home Again

Available March 10

What Happens Later

Available March 11

Sleeping with Other People

Available March 12

Never Seen Again, season 5 premiere

Available March 13

Little Wing, premiere

America’s Hidden Stories, season 3

Black Ink Crew Los Angeles, season 2

Black Ink Crew New York, season 10

Peppa Pig, season 9

The Amazing Race, season 36

Available March 19

Carol

Available March 20

The Last Cowboy, season 4

Available March 25

The Kings of Queens, seasons 1-9

Available March 27

Behind the Music, season 2

LL Cool J Presents: The Rock the Bells Festival – Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Ten Steps to Disaster, season 2

Available March 29

A Gentleman in Moscow, premiere

Available March 30

Beyond The Agressives: 25 Years Later, premiere

Available March 31

Set Up