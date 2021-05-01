This Month’s Highlight
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
Millennials of a certain age undoubtedly have a lot nostalgia for Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo Plus Juliet” — you legally have to use the word “plus” when you say the movie’s title aloud — and for good reason. You’ve got young DiCaprio and Danes in their angsty young-adult primes, you’ve got guns instead of swords (wow!), and you’ve got a great soundtrack that includes “Lovefool” by the Cardigans and an excellent Radiohead song over the closing credits. Does the film hold up to those feverish ‘90s memories? You’ll have to stream it to found out. —Ray Rahman (Streaming March 1.)
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — March 2024
Noteworthy selections in bold.
Available March 1
War Pony, premiere
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
All About the Benjamins
An Elephant’s Journey
Angela’s Ashes
At Any Price
Awakenings
Black Sheep (1996)
Blood Out
Burnt
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Coming to America
Deception (2008)
Disturbia
Drugstore Cowboy
Enough Said
Flatliners (1990)
Flyboys
Footloose (1984)
Frank Miller’s Sin City
Freelancers
Guns Akimbo
Happy-Go-Lucky
In Bloom
In Too Deep (1999)
Inside Llewyn Davis
Jagged Edge
Lizzie
Miller’s Crossing
Noah (2004)
Not Another Teen Movie
Once Upon a Time in America
Raising Arizona
Requiem for a Dream
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Seabiscuit
Sleepy Hollow
St. Elmo’s Fire
The Abyss (1989)
The Big Short
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Dictator
The Drop
The Gift
The Girl Next Door
The Good Girl
The Outsiders (1983)
The Vatican Tapes
The Warriors (1979)
Tommy Boy
Wayne’s World
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
Available March 2
The Accused
Available March 3
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Available March 6
Air Warriors, season 11
Raging Grace, premiere
Available March 7
The Thundermans Return, premiere
CBS News Specials: State of the Union Adress
Available March 8
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Blaze of Glory
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Race to the Top of the World!
Home Again
Available March 10
What Happens Later
Available March 11
Sleeping with Other People
Available March 12
Never Seen Again, season 5 premiere
Available March 13
Little Wing, premiere
America’s Hidden Stories, season 3
Black Ink Crew Los Angeles, season 2
Black Ink Crew New York, season 10
Peppa Pig, season 9
The Amazing Race, season 36
Available March 19
Carol
Available March 20
The Last Cowboy, season 4
Available March 25
The Kings of Queens, seasons 1-9
Available March 27
Behind the Music, season 2
LL Cool J Presents: The Rock the Bells Festival – Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop
Ten Steps to Disaster, season 2
Available March 29
A Gentleman in Moscow, premiere
Available March 30
Beyond The Agressives: 25 Years Later, premiere
Available March 31
Set Up
