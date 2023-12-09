2 Chainz Hospitalized After Three Car Crash in Miami

Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

Rapper 2 Chainz, legal name Tauheed Epps, has been hospitalized after a three car crash in Miami last night. Epps seemingly confirmed the news by sharing a video on his Instagram Story of what looks like Epps sitting in an ambulance, with a car heavily damaged in the background. TMZ reports that his car was hit from behind by a driver who was suspected to be under the influence as Epps was exiting the freeway. Vulture has reached out to his reps for comment. While his condition was not disclosed to TMZ besides possible neck injuries, Entertainment Tonight claimed that he is in stable condition. Epps was in town for Art Basel, a showcase of Modern and contemporary art, to promote the visual album for Welcome 2 Collegrove with Lil Wayne.