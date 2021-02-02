All the 2021 Super Bowl Commercials

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and YouTube

Although nothing will top last year’s Super Bowl halftime show featuring Shakira’s tongue, the NFL will attempt once again to keep our eyeballs on the screen with this year’s unique crop of ads. Much like literally everything else, Super Bowl LV advertising was affected by the coronavirus, with huge names like Coke, Pepsi, and Budweiser sitting this one out. It took about two more months than usual for CBS to sell ad space for the game, with newcomers and commercial staples alike shelling out about $5.5 million for a 30-second spot. The confirmed brands seem to have leaned in to the weird of this year, with Tide focusing its ad on a Jason Alexander sweatshirt and Cheetos dropping Ashton Kutcher’s first single. Catch all the 2021 Super Bowl ads released ahead of Sunday, below.

’Wayne’s World’ Reunites for “The Big Bowl”

Still broadcasting from Wayne’s mom’s basement in Aurora, Illinois, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey join forces once again to promote Uber Eats. The teaser, which “for legal reasons” cannot be for the Super Bowl, features many of the duo’s signature catchphrases. Schwing.

Jason Alexander Gets Stepped on, Spit on, and Sat on for Tide

A beloved sweatshirt featuring the face of Seinfeld star Jason Alexander is, ahem, well loved until it’s washed with Tide.

Amazon’s Sexy Alexa

Michael B. Jordan is the Alexa of our dreams in this Amazon ad. Read me a sexy audiobook in the bath, sweet prince!

Dolly Parton Works “5 to 9”

Directed by Oscar winner Damien Chazelle, this ad for Squarespace encourages entrepreneurs to pursue their passions “5 to 9,” flipping the script on Dolly’s classic hit. Just one more reason Dolly is an actual angel.

Cheetos Makes Shaggy a Third Wheel

Ashton Kutcher musically accuses his wife, Mila Kunis, of stealing the Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix, while Shaggy defends her by belting out his 2000 hit “It Wasn’t Me.” How does Mila make even Cheetos dust look good?

John Travolta Makes a TikTok

In this ad for Scotts and Miracle-Gro, celebs veg out in their gardens, including John Travolta and his daughter making a TikTok, Martha Stewart freshening up her tomatoes, and Stanley from The Office (Leslie David Baker) grumpily grilling.

Michelob Ultra Wants Us to Be Happy

Michelob Ultra bills A-list athletes for this commercial, including Serena Williams, Anthony Davis, and Peyton Manning in a cowboy hat. There’s even a shot of golfer Brooks Koepka at a pizza party, for all the dads out there.

Matthew McConaughey is … Flat?

I will purchase anything if it’s sold to me in Matthew McConaughey’s dulcet tones, and Doritos is attempting to make full use of that weakness in its series of Super Bowl teasers. In one, Mindy Kaling and Jimmy Kimmel comment on McConaughey’s off-screen “look,” captioned “#FlatMatthew.” What is going on?

Amy Schumer Has a Fridge Full of Mayonnaise

In this teaser, comedian Amy Schumer steps into her fridge (which contains only mayo) and spreads her wings.

Bud Light Teases a Postapocalyptic Posty

Although Budweiser is out, Bud Light is in, with a sneak shot of Post Malone (continuing his partnership with the brand) stealing the show in this glimpse of a world without Bud Light.

Bud Light: Round 2

In its second commercial, Bud Light (this time advertising its new lemonade seltzers) reflects on the “lemon” of a year that was 2020.

Lil Baby Is a Rockstar

In this short teaser, Lil Baby promotes Rockstar Energy Drink, saying, “I wasn’t born in the spotlight. Nah.”

Peyton and Eli Manning Wear Matching PJ’s for Frito-Lay

Featuring an all-star NFL cast, this Frito-Lay spot, narrated by Marshawn Lynch, tells the story of the “Night Before Super Bowl” — including a re-creation of “the Immaculate Reception” with Terry Bradshaw, and the Manning brothers, in matching sleepwear, getting a scolding from their father. Eli told People they didn’t even need a wardrobe: “It was kind of embarrassing that Peyton and I had matching pajamas, coincidentally.”

Lenny Kravitz Tells Us We’re All Billionaires

For Stella Artois, Lenny Kravitz could almost be addressing the GameStop controversy head-on, saying, “We’re all born with 2.5 billion heartbeats. That makes you a billionaire. So let’s not waste the fortune within us. Invest.” Guess we’re not eating the rich today?

Chipotle Asks a Big Question

In this ad, Chipotle goes for messaging over celebrity, providing aesthetically pleasing shots of black cows mooing, farmers picking peppers, and a child planting seeds while a brother and sister argue over sustainability.

M&M’s Teases a Gender-Reveal Disaster

In a year marked by real gender-reveal disasters, M&M’s has one that will hopefully be better? Hopefully?

Sam Adams Unleashes Budweiser’s Clydesdales

Now that Budweiser is out of the game, Sam Adams reimagines its iconic Clydesdales wreaking havoc on Boston. Wicked smaht.

Pringles Strands Astronauts

In this Pringles ad, rescuers are too distracted by stacking the chips to save stranded astronauts.

John Cena Teases Mountain Dew Winnings

Pro wrestler and certified himbo John Cena counts to 35 in this teaser, letting you know you could win $1 million if you count the number of Watermelon Dews in the brand’s Super Bowl slot.

Vroom.com Knows We Can’t Stand Car Dealerships

Super Bowl newcomer Vroom.com dramatizes the pain of going to a car dealership in its 30-second slot.

Mercari Says Hello

In this ad set to a poppy cover of the earworm “Hello, Goodbye,” online marketplace Mercari, another Super Bowl newbie, shows us that we too can order popcorn-makers online.