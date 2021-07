A Day-by-Day Schedule of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics have finally arrived, but not without a few obvious COVID-related hiccups that led to no fans allowed at the games and athletes having to put on their own medals. Nonetheless, the Opening Ceremonies kicked off on Friday, July 23 with Naomi Osaka, who will be representing Japan, lighting the cauldron. This year’s Olympic Games include 339 medal events across 33 sports, and Vulture has the breakdown of when it’s all happening. Check out our daily list of the major events throughout the 16-day competition — which officially ends on August 8. (All events are listed in Eastern Time.)

The Olympics are streaming on Peacock.

Saturday, July 24

Saturday’s medal events include archery, fencing, judo, shooting, skateboarding, taekwondo and weightlifting. There will also be coverage throughout the day of gymnastics, soccer, swimming, tennis and volleyball.

Medal Events:

• Archery, 3:25 a.m — Mixed team finals

• Fencing, starts at 6:50 a.m. — Women’s individual epee (bronze and gold); Men’s individual sabre (bronze and gold)

• Judo, starts at 5:08 a.m. — Women’s 48kg/106lbs (bronze and gold); Men’s 60kg/132lbs (bronze and gold)

• Shooting, 12:00 a.m. — Men’s air pistol; 10:15 p.m. — Women’s air pistol

• Skateboarding, 11:25 p.m. — Men’s street

• Taekwondo, starts 7:30 a.m. — Women’s 49kg/108lbs (bronze and gold); Men’s 58kg/128lbs (bronze and gold)

• Weightlifting, 12:50 a.m. — Women’s 49kg/108lbs

Major Non-Medal Events:

• Gymnastics, 1:30am — Men’s qualifications; 9 p.m. — Women’s qualifications

• Soccer, 7:30 a.m. — Women’s tournament USA vs New Zealand

• Volleyball, 8:45 a.m. — Men’s tournament USA vs. France; 10:05 p.m. — Women’s tournament USA vs. Argentina

Sunday, 7/25

Sunday’s medal events include archery, cycling, diving, fencing, judo, shooting, skateboarding, swimming, taekwondo and weightlifting. There will also be coverage throughout the day of basketball, gymnastics, soccer, tennis and volleyball.

Medal Events:

• Archery, 3:15 a.m — Women’s team finals

• Cycling, 12 a.m. — Women’s road race

• Diving, 2 a.m. — Women’s synchronized springboard

• Judo, starts at 5:08 a.m. — Women’s 52kg/114lbs (bronze and gold); Men’s 66kg/145lbs (bronze and gold)

• Shooting, 12:00 a.m. — Men’s air rifle

• Skateboarding, 11:25 p.m. — Women’s street

• Swimming, starts at 9:30 p.m. — Women’s 100m butterfly; Men’s 100m breaststroke; Women’s 400m freestyle; Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay

• Taekwondo, starts 7:30 a.m. — Women’s 57kg/126lbs (bronze and gold); Men’s 68kg/150lbs (bronze and gold)

• Triathlon, 5:30 p.m. — Men’s event

• Weightlifting, 2:50 a.m. — Men’s 61kg/134lbs; 6:50 a.m. — Men’s 67kg/147lbs

Non-Medal Major Events:

• Basketball, 8 a.m. — Men’s Prelim USA vs France

• Gymnastics, 2:10am — Women’s qualifications

• Volleyball, 10:05 p.m. — Men’s tournament USA vs ROC