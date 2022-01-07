2022 preview

The Future’s Not All Bad

Believe it or not, there are some things to look forward to this year.

By
Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Courtesy of the studios/Getty Images
Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Courtesy of the studios/Getty Images
Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Courtesy of the studios/Getty Images

Game of Thrones is coming back, and so are a million shows like it. Top Gun 2 is finally, maybe, hitting theaters after two-plus years of delays. The quarantine albums — well, they keep coming. There’s a lot of uncertainty ahead of us as variants disrupt Broadway and beyond, but not everything is terrible. Here’s what Vulture is excited to see, hear, read, and play in 2022.

48 TV Shows We Can’t Wait to See Your new favorite series may be just over the horizon.

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Netflix, Disney and HBO

41 Movies We Can’t Wait to See From the J.Lo rom-comaissance to new horror from Jordan Peele and Ari Aster — plus sequels, sequels, sequels.

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos Courtesy of the Studios

5 Art Shows We Can’t Wait to See Faith Ringgold, Charles Ray, and a notorious NFT-maker.

Photo: Ron Amstutz, courtesy Glenstone Museum,Potomac,Maryland.

33 Albums We Can’t Wait to Hear When Rihanna said “soon soon soon,” how soon?

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

49 Books We Can’t Wait to Read New worlds to help make the one you’re living in a little more bearable.

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Publishers

5 Podcasts We Can’t Wait to Hear A new crop of shows that tackle the likes of Heidi Fleiss, Siegfried and Roy, and modern dating.

Photo-Illustration: Vulture

33 Plays and Musicals We Can’t Wait to See Back to the theater! (Variants permitting.)

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Joan Marcus, Marc Brenner, Julieta Cervantes and T. Charles Erickson/Long Wharf Theatre

10 Video Games We Can’t Wait to Play After long COVID delays, a slew of triple-A releases.

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Nintendo/The Pokémon Company, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Bandai Namco Entertainment/JP: FromSoftware

The Animation We Can’t Wait to Watch From the latest Pixar parable to the return of Miles Morales.

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos Courtesy of Studios

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
The Future’s Not All Bad