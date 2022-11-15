15 Albums We Can’t Wait to Hear This Winter

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Getty, Gorillaz

It’s been a banner year in music. A stacked field of major artists, including Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Rosalía, Charli XCX, and the Weeknd, dropped strong releases that bent genres and challenged expectations. There were impressive debuts: Wet Leg’s unexpected and experimental self-titled LP, Omar Apollo’s intimate Ivory, and Freddie Gibbs’s stellar $oul $old $eparately. And now, even as the year is winding down, this winter’s upcoming releases promise variety. There are dance-pop records from hitmakers Ava Max and Ellie Goulding; new releases from legends like Shania Twain and Iggy Pop; the bittersweet final album from Brockhampton; and the exciting return of Paramore.

November

The Smashing Pumpkins, Atum — Act 1 (November 15), Act 2 (January 31), Act 3 (April 21)

A spiritual sequel to the band’s 1995 landmark concept album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, the Smashing Pumpkins’ ambitious opera, Atum, is a 33-song undertaking that will unfold over three separate acts. With the first installment out now, the second following in January, and the third and final act dropping in April, front man Billy Corgan has hopes of staging the album as a full-on musical in the future. The first track from the project, “Beguiled,” marks a return to the group’s original guitar-heavy sound.

Honey Dijon, Black Girl Magic (November 18)

A lot has changed in the world of house music since Honey Dijon released her debut, The Best of Both Worlds, in 2017. For one, the genre is in the middle of a “Renaissance,” thanks in part to Beyoncé, whose most recent album featured two songs co-produced by Dijon, including the standout track “Alien Superstar.” Now, the Chicago-born DJ is set to release her sophomore album, featuring collaborations from Eve, Pabllo Vittar, and Channel Tres. Constantly honoring and pushing the boundaries of the scene she was raised in, Black Girl Magic is pure love.

Weyes Blood, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow (November 18)

Singer-songwriter Weyes Blood builds on the impending doom of her 2019 release, Titanic Rising, with her fifth studio album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. “This dystopian romance novel took a lot of dark juice to birth,” she wrote in an Instagram post about the upcoming LP — the second installment of a planned three-album trilogy. Caught somewhere between Joni Mitchell and Karen Carpenter, her vocals paint melancholy portraits of loneliness and self-destruction on lead singles “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” and “Grapevine.”

Brockhampton, The Family (November 18)

Brockhampton is ready to say good-bye. After the hip-hop collective announced they would be going on an “indefinite hiatus” to pursue their own solo projects at the beginning of the year, they teased the release of a final album at Coachella in April. The Family will be the culmination of 12 years of constant experimentation — an MO that meant the group was never consistent but always exciting to watch. It’s bittersweet, but the chaos and energy of the LP’s lead single, “Big Pu**y,” also makes for a promising glimpse at the future of front man Kevin Abstract.

Stormzy, This Is What I Mean (November 25)

Following a lengthy break from social media, Stormzy returned to Instagram in October to announce his third studio album, This Is What I Mean. Written and recorded on a music retreat on Osea Island in southeastern England, the London rapper described the process of making the album as “beautifully free.” Lead single “Hide and Seek” is an emotional, introspective song chronicling a failed relationship — a major departure from the commanding seven-and-a-half-minute track “Mel Made Me Do It,” which he released last month.

January

Iggy Pop, Every Loser (January 6)

Iggy Pop isn’t interested in being anyone but himself. His 19th solo album, Every Loser, isn’t an attempt at reinvention but a return to the irreverent, erratic chaos that made him the godfather of punk. The record will be the first released under the recent partnership between Atlantic Records and producer Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Records. “This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go,” said Watt in a statement. “Turn it up and hold on.” On his lead single, “Frenzy,” Pop is already fired up.

Anti-Flag, Lies They Tell Our Children (January 9)

Pittsburgh punk-rockers Anti-Flag have spent the last 30 years railing against the system, putting out an impressive catalogue that tackles inequality, fascism, and political corruption. Their 2020 album, 20/20 Vision, was a direct callout against President Trump that received positive acclaim, but the pandemic forced the band to scrap their accompanying world tour. With more time than they’d had in decades to come together and work on an album, the group landed on a concept built around the lies that have led us to where we are today. In a statement, the band shared their excitement for the project: “There’s no other way to put it: Lies They Tell Our Children is the best f*cking version of Anti-Flag we have ever been.”

Margo Price, Strays (January 13)

That Margo Price’s third album is a shroom-fueled journey across the Southern California coast is fitting, if not completely full circle. As she shared in her recent memoir, Maybe We’ll Make It, the psychedelic-country singer was only 19 when a mushroom trip inspired her to quit college and pursue music full-time. The ensuing years weren’t quite easy, and her recent period of self-reflection prompted her to quit drinking. The end result is an album she calls “a resilient proclamation of freedom.”

Måneskin, RUSH! (January 20)

It’s been a bit of an unlikely road to international stardom for Måneskin. After winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, the four-piece Italian rock band had become one of a handful of success stories to emerge from the competition. Their sleazy rock-star personas, coupled with the virality of their gritty cover of the Four Seasons’ “Beggin’” and the infectious “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” quickly won them a dedicated online fan base as they embarked on a massive string of touring and festival dates. Their third album will head in a new direction, taking inspiration from Radiohead and exploring a more experimental, ballad-driven side of the band, as seen in their single “The Loneliest.”

Sam Smith, Gloria (January 27)

After taking over TikTok and topping the Billboard Hot 100 with their song “Unholy,” featuring Kim Petras, Sam Smith has fans eagerly anticipating Gloria. For their fourth studio album, the singer wanted to get more personal and more involved than before; this marks their first time taking part in the producing and arranging of a record. This isn’t the heartbreak music Smith is known for, but a celebration of queer joy. “It feels like emotional, sexual, and spiritual liberation,” they said in a statement. “It was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again. Oddly, it feels like my first-ever record.”

Ava Max, Diamonds & Dancefloors (January 27)

Despite the massive success of dance-pop hits like “Sweet But Psycho” and “Kings & Queens,” Ava Max has struggled to carve out space for herself in the hypercompetitive pop-diva landscape. She was dealt a rough set of cards this year when her sophomore album, originally set for release in October, had to be pushed to 2023 after it was leaked online. Earlier this year, the singer shed her signature asymmetrical haircut to usher in a new era, telling Zane Lowe her upcoming record would be like “heartbreak on the dance floor.” On “Million Dollar Baby,” Max pulls from early 2000s influences, sampling the LeAnn Rimes classic “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” in an anthemic chorus. Whatever the future holds, Max’s pop prowess is undeniable.

February

Shania Twain, Queen of Me (Feb 3)

In 1997, Shania Twain’s third album, Come On Over, catapulted the singer to a new level of success, breaking records as the best-selling studio album by a female artist and cementing her status as a crossover country-pop queen. Twenty-five years later, it’s clear Twain has staying power. After making a surprise appearance alongside Harry Styles at Coachella, releasing her Netflix documentary, Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl, and wrapping up her second Las Vegas residency, Twain kept the momentum going by announcing her first album in five years, Queen of Me. Between lead singles “Waking Up Dreaming” and “Last Day of Summer,” the singer’s style is just as varied as ever.

Ellie Goulding, Higher Than Heaven (February 3)

Ellie Goulding has been a mainstay of the U.K. pop charts since her debut with Lights in 2010. Now gearing up for her fifth album, Higher Than Heaven, the singer has recruited an impressive roster of collaborators including producers Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Beck) and Koz (Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa), as well as songwriter Jesse Shatkin (Kelly Clarkson, Lizzo, Charli XCX). Her latest single, “Let It Die,” finds euphoria in surrender as she sings, “Tell me why when there’s not more tears to cry / And you’re holdin’ onto love for life / I think it’s time to let it die.”

Paramore, This Is Why (February 10)

One of the most highly anticipated releases of the coming year, Paramore’s This Is Why will be the band’s first album in almost six years. After a brief hiatus following the release of their last record, After Laughter, front woman Hayley Williams pivoted toward solo material, releasing two albums in 2020 and 2021. Around the same time, the band began working on new music, returning in full force with their first single, “This Is Why,” a defiant track driven by Williams’s attitude and impressive vocals.

Gorillaz, Cracker Island (February 24)

A constant exercise in testing the limits of pop music, Damon Albarn’s virtual band, Gorillaz, has maintained its relevance over the course of its nearly 25-year history. Setting up fans for their eighth album, the group teased a collaboration with Bad Bunny called “Tormenta,” later performing then-unreleased singles “Cracker Island” with Thundercat and “New Gold,” featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown, at live shows earlier this year.

Albums That Should, or Could, Come Out This Winter

100 gecs, 10000 gecs

When 100 gecs, the duo of Laura Les and Dylan Brady, released their 2019 album 1000 gecs, little did they know that their genre-blending freneticism would fuel the ascent of a movement dubbed hyperpop. The two have since been plotting a follow-up titled 10000 gecs (their debut release on Atlantic Records), whose writing process consisted of paring down 4,000 demos to about 12 songs until they decided to completely start over, the duo told Pitchfork. They’ve since come up with new tracks like “Doritos and Fritos” and “Frog on the Floor,” as well as the ska-inflected single “mememe.” —Michelle Hyun Kim

Aaliyah, Unstoppable

For two decades, it was unclear whether the world would ever get more than the three Aaliyah records that broke new ground in pop and R&B in the late ’90s and early 2000s. Though her posthumous album is now finally arriving, some listeners don’t know what to make of the project, which is being issued by the late singer’s divisive uncle, Barry Hankerson, the Blackground Records founder and sole owner of her catalogue who pushed to put her music on streaming services for the first time last year against the wishes of her estate. Hankerson now promises that Unstoppable will include features from Drake, Future, Ne-Yo, Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, and the Weeknd, who appears on the lead single, “Poison,” plus production from her longtime collaborator Timbaland. It’s set to arrive sometime January. —MHK

Saweetie, Pretty Bitch Music

After Saweetie blew up for her undeniably charismatic 2018 single “Icy Grl,” listeners have been eagerly awaiting the California rap star’s debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, which has repeatedly been pushed back. In the past two years, she’s released four singles that were promoted as PBM singles, including the TikTok earworm “Tap In” and the Doja Cat–featuring “Best Friend,” but has since explained that she needed more time to tweak it after realizing it “had no soul.” She now has plans to release another project before her debut, called The Single Life, and recently told Rolling Stone that both would arrive before the end of 2022. —MHK

SZA

For SZA diehards, it’s no longer a surprise when her album releases get drawn out seemingly to no end. At least, that’s what happened ahead of her 2017 R&B masterpiece Ctrl, and after the chart peak of her 2020 hit “Good Days,” when the singer once again claimed that her label Top Dawg Entertainment was barring her from putting out music. While SZA hasn’t made many promises about what her next project will look like, with recent (previously leaked) track “Shirt” getting its official release along with a mysterious teaser trailer, we might just be in store for something big soon. —MHK

Normani

Normani’s debut album has been hotly anticipated ever since she made her post–Fifth Harmony debut as a solo artist in 2018 with “Love Lies,” a duet with Khalid that became a sleeper hit. Since then, she’s only cemented her rising-star status with a handful more singles, including 2019’s “Motivation,” a bouncy pop–R&B bop that paid homage to the 2000s hits she grew up on, and “Wild Side,” the sensual 2021 hit with Cardi B. A meticulous, charismatic dancer, Normani has been relatively tight-lipped regarding details about her album, though she told BET that you could expect “a range — me being my most vocal and authentic than ever before from start to finish.” Meanwhile, her earlier teaser to Bustle that the record was coming “summer for sure” proved to be false. —MHK

Cardi B

Despite releasing her Grammy-winning debut Invasion of Privacy more than four years ago now, Cardi B has maintained a firm grip on the culture by just, well, being Cardi B. To recap: There was her scene-stealing cameo in 2019’s Hustlers where she pretty much played herself to a T; the incendiary single “WAP” that dominated 2020; features on last year’s hit songs Lizzo’s “Rumors” and Normani’s “Wild Side,” alongside her own chart-topper “Up”; and fiery guest verses in 2022 on Kay Flock’s “Shake It” and GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2.” While Cardi has been mostly mum on her sophomore effort, she did give a brief teaser on Twitter in June on what to expect: “Just a little reminder 😉 feeling like 2020 when I had to come out and STEP to remind them …..P.S-IM GONNA STOMP THIS TIME AROUND.” —MHK

Sky Ferreira / Rihanna

One can safely file these two under “but ACTUALLY???” and “soon soon soon” (especially since Rih recently blessed us with her first new singles in five years). —MHK