The Celebs Wish You a Merry Christmas

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the net, the celebs were posting, though it’s not Xmas yet. Celebrities gramemd season greetings from Graceland to Disneyland. Richard E. Grant saw snow in Vienna and it was huge for him, almost as big as meeting Barbra. Nicki Minaj celebrated her album selling 100 thousand more copies, and to a lesser extent, the birth of Jesus. Even master of horror John Carpenter said Happy Holidays. We rounded up the most festive famouses below — including Henry Winkler, Katya, new power couple Mariah Carey and Joe Biden, Edgar Wright, and Paris Hilton.
Sofia Coppola Is Grateful at Graceland
Paris Hilton Went to Disneyland for Slivsmas
Richard E. Grant Is Stoked for Snow
The President of America Meets the Queen of Christmas
Edgar Wright’s #TBX (Throwback Xmas)
Henry Winkler Says “Merry Christmas Eve” to Bosch
Katya Said It’s Giving Season
@pisaurucestv
I love gift time on the pod. And I love all the weird and wonderful characters trapped inside Katya — I only hope that one day they can be free. #thebaldandthebeautiful #trixiemattel #katyazamolodchikova #katyazamo #trixieandkatya #podcast #podcastclips #gifts #holidaygifts #chalice #homedecorating♬ original sound - pisauruces