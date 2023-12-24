The Celebs Wish You a Merry Christmas

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the net, the celebs were posting, though it’s not Xmas yet. Celebrities gramemd season greetings from Graceland to Disneyland. Richard E. Grant saw snow in Vienna and it was huge for him, almost as big as meeting Barbra. Nicki Minaj celebrated her album selling 100 thousand more copies, and to a lesser extent, the birth of Jesus. Even master of horror John Carpenter said Happy Holidays. We rounded up the most festive famouses below — including Henry Winkler, Katya, new power couple Mariah Carey and Joe Biden, Edgar Wright, and Paris Hilton.

Sofia Coppola Is Grateful at Graceland

Paris Hilton Went to Disneyland for Slivsmas

Richard E. Grant Is Stoked for Snow

The President of America Meets the Queen of Christmas

Edgar Wright’s #TBX (Throwback Xmas)

Henry Winkler Says “Merry Christmas Eve” to Bosch

WHAT Titus said https://t.co/5nnFpaJUWw — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 25, 2023

Katya Said It’s Giving Season

John Carpenter Wishes You a Horror-Free Holiday

MERRY CHRISTMAS and a Happy New Year!!! Stay scared (as George liked to say) in movie theaters, not real life. Peace to all. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) December 25, 2023

It’s Christmastime in Gag City

100K more albums sold in the 2nd week during Christmas? Blessings on Blessings. Thank you 🙏



PF2 said HBD, Merry Christmas & HAPPY NEW YEAR chi. Woo!!!!!!! 🎀🍾🥂 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 25, 2023