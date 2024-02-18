awards szn

Across the Spider-Verse, Blue Eye Samurai Lead 2024 Annie Awards

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Blue Eye Samurai both won big at the 51st Annie Awards. The sequel to Into the Spider-Verse took seven awards, including Best Feature and Music. Netflix’s Edo-period revenge piece won six which included Best Character Animation TV/Series and Best FX. Nimona went into the night with the most nominations (nine total), but only won two. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won Best Character Animation - Live Action, because the Annies recognizes that CGI is still animation (which is a conversation those alleged “live-action remakes” isn’t ready for). For those looking to the Annies for their Oscars betting pool, Academy Award-nominated short “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” won Best Short. And of the five films nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, only one left the Annies without hardware: Pixar’s Elemental. The full list of 2024 Annie Award winners is below.

Best Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Feature - Independent
Robot Dreams

Best Special Production
Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie

Best Short Subject
“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Best Sponsored
Video Games by Tenacious D

Best TV/Media - Preschool
Ghee Happy

Best TV/Media - Children
Hilda

Best TV/Media - Mature
Blue Eye Samurai

Best TV/Media - Limited Series
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire

Best Student Film
The Little Poet

Best FX - TV/Media
Blue Eye Samurai

Best FX - Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Character Animation - TV/Media
Blue Eye Samurai

Best Character Animation - Feature
The Boy and the Heron

Best Character Animation - Live Action
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Best Character Animation - Video Game
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Character Design - TV/Media
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Best Character Design - Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Direction - TV/Media
Star Wars: Visions

Best Direction - Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Music - TV/Media
Star Wars: Visions

Best Music - Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Production Design - TV/Media
Blue Eye Samurai

Best Production Design - Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Storyboarding - TV/Media
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Best Storyboarding - Feature
The Boy and the Heron

Best Voice Acting - TV/Media
Diamond White, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Best Voice Acting - Feature
Chloë Grace Moretz, Nimona

Best Writing - TV/Media
Blue Eye Samurai

Best Writing - Feature
Nimona

Best Editorial - TV/Media
Blue Eye Samurai

Best Editorial - Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

