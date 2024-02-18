Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Blue Eye Samurai both won big at the 51st Annie Awards. The sequel to Into the Spider-Verse took seven awards, including Best Feature and Music. Netflix’s Edo-period revenge piece won six which included Best Character Animation TV/Series and Best FX. Nimona went into the night with the most nominations (nine total), but only won two. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won Best Character Animation - Live Action, because the Annies recognizes that CGI is still animation (which is a conversation those alleged “live-action remakes” isn’t ready for). For those looking to the Annies for their Oscars betting pool, Academy Award-nominated short “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” won Best Short. And of the five films nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, only one left the Annies without hardware: Pixar’s Elemental. The full list of 2024 Annie Award winners is below.
Best Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Feature - Independent
Robot Dreams
Best Special Production
Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie
Best Short Subject
“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Best Sponsored
Video Games by Tenacious D
Best TV/Media - Preschool
Ghee Happy
Best TV/Media - Children
Hilda
Best TV/Media - Mature
Blue Eye Samurai
Best TV/Media - Limited Series
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire
Best Student Film
The Little Poet
Best FX - TV/Media
Blue Eye Samurai
Best FX - Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Character Animation - TV/Media
Blue Eye Samurai
Best Character Animation - Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Best Character Animation - Live Action
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Best Character Animation - Video Game
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best Character Design - TV/Media
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Best Character Design - Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Direction - TV/Media
Star Wars: Visions
Best Direction - Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Music - TV/Media
Star Wars: Visions
Best Music - Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Production Design - TV/Media
Blue Eye Samurai
Best Production Design - Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Storyboarding - TV/Media
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Best Storyboarding - Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Best Voice Acting - TV/Media
Diamond White, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Best Voice Acting - Feature
Chloë Grace Moretz, Nimona
Best Writing - TV/Media
Blue Eye Samurai
Best Writing - Feature
Nimona
Best Editorial - TV/Media
Blue Eye Samurai
Best Editorial - Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse