Photo: Sony Pictures Animation/YouTube

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Blue Eye Samurai both won big at the 51st Annie Awards. The sequel to Into the Spider-Verse took seven awards, including Best Feature and Music. Netflix’s Edo-period revenge piece won six which included Best Character Animation TV/Series and Best FX. Nimona went into the night with the most nominations (nine total), but only won two. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won Best Character Animation - Live Action, because the Annies recognizes that CGI is still animation (which is a conversation those alleged “live-action remakes” isn’t ready for). For those looking to the Annies for their Oscars betting pool, Academy Award-nominated short “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” won Best Short. And of the five films nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, only one left the Annies without hardware: Pixar’s Elemental. The full list of 2024 Annie Award winners is below.

Best Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Feature - Independent

Robot Dreams

Best Special Production

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie

Best Short Subject

“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Best Sponsored

Video Games by Tenacious D

Best TV/Media - Preschool

Ghee Happy

Best TV/Media - Children

Hilda

Best TV/Media - Mature

Blue Eye Samurai

Best TV/Media - Limited Series

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire

Best Student Film

The Little Poet

Best FX - TV/Media

Blue Eye Samurai

Best FX - Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Character Animation - TV/Media

Blue Eye Samurai

Best Character Animation - Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Best Character Animation - Live Action

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Best Character Animation - Video Game

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Character Design - TV/Media

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Best Character Design - Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Direction - TV/Media

Star Wars: Visions

Best Direction - Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Music - TV/Media

Star Wars: Visions

Best Music - Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Production Design - TV/Media

Blue Eye Samurai

Best Production Design - Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Storyboarding - TV/Media

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Best Storyboarding - Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Best Voice Acting - TV/Media

Diamond White, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Best Voice Acting - Feature

Chloë Grace Moretz, Nimona

Best Writing - TV/Media

Blue Eye Samurai

Best Writing - Feature

Nimona

Best Editorial - TV/Media

Blue Eye Samurai

Best Editorial - Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse