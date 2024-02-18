Here Are the Winners for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards

What if awards season was British? That’s the question posed each year by the British Academy Film Awards, a.k.a. the BAFTAs, which are currently underway in London. The awards show is being helmed this year by host David Tenant from the Royal Festival Hall. Tenant opened the show with a sketch re-enacting his show Staged with Michael Sheen, who requested he watch his dog “Bark Ruffalo” on the night of the awards. Unable to get coverage from famous friends like Stanley Tucci, Himesh Patel, and Judi Dench, Tenant had no choice but to show up to the BAFTAs with Bark Ruffalo by his side.
Here’s the full winner’s list from the night, updating live.
Best Film
Anatomy Of A Fall
The Holdovers
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Outstanding British Film
All Of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone Of Interest
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Blue Bag Life — Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director), Alex Fry (Director)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President — Christopher Sharp (Director) [Also Directed By Moses Bwayo]
Earth Mama — Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)
How To Have Sex — Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)
Is There Anybody Out There? — Ella Glendining (Director)
Film Not in the English Language
20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy Of A Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone Of Interest
Documentary
20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!
Animated Film
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Director
All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet
The Holdovers — Alexander Payne
Maestro — Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
The Zone of Interest — Jonathan Glazer
Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
The Holdovers — David Hemingson
Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
Past Lives — Celine Song
Adapted Screenplay
All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh
American Fiction — Cord Jefferson
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Poor Things — Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest — Jonathan Glazer
Leading Actress
Fantasia Barrino — The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan — Maestro
Vivian Oparah — Rye Lane
Margot Robbie — Barbie
Emma Stone — Poor Things
Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan — Saltburn
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo — Past Lives
Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
Claire Foy — All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller — The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Supporting Actor
Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi — Saltburn
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Paul Mescal — All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers
Original Score
Killers of the Flower Moon — Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson
Poor Things — Jerskin Fendrix
Saltburn — Anthony Willis
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Daniel Pemberton
Casting
All of Us Strangers — Kahleen Crawford
Anatomy of a Fall — Cynthia Arra
The Holdovers — Susan Shopmaker
How to Have Sex — Isabella Odoffin
Killers of the Flower Moon — Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes
Cinematography
Killers of the Flower Moon — Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro — Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer — Hoyte Van Hoytema
Poor Things — Robbie Ryan
The Zone of Interest — Łukasz Żal
Editing
Anatomy of a Fall — Laurent Sénéchal
Killers of the Flower Moon — Thelma Schoonmaker
Oppenheimer — Jennifer Lame
Poor Things — Yorgos Mavropsaridis
The Zone of Interest — Paul Watts
Production Design
Barbie — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Killers of the Flower Moon — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
Oppenheimer — Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
Poor Things — Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
The Zone of Interest — Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora
Costume Design
Barbie — Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon — Jacqueline West
Napoleon — Dave Crossman, Janty Yates
Oppenheimer — Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things — Holly Waddington
Makeup & Hair
Killers of the Flower Moon — Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen
Maestro — Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori Mccoy-Bell
Napoleon — Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon
Oppenheimer — Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh Mcintosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid
Poor Things — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
Sound
Ferrari — Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser
Maestro — Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One — Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer — Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’connell, Gary A. Rizzo
The Zone of Interest — Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
Special Visual Effects
The Creator — Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 — Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One — Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke
Napoleon — Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
Poor Things — Tim Barter, Simon Hughes, Dean Koonjul, Jane Paton
British Short Animation
Crab Day — Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
Visible Mending — Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft
Wild Summon — Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley
British Short Film
Festival of Slaps — Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
Gorka — Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson
Jellyfish and Lobster — Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai
Such a Lovely Day — Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs
Yellow — Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos
EE Rising Star Award
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
This story has been updated.