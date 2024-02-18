Here Are the Winners for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards

Photo: Maxine Howells/BAFTA via Getty Images

What if awards season was British? That’s the question posed each year by the British Academy Film Awards, a.k.a. the BAFTAs, which are currently underway in London. The awards show is being helmed this year by host David Tenant from the Royal Festival Hall. Tenant opened the show with a sketch re-enacting his show Staged with Michael Sheen, who requested he watch his dog “Bark Ruffalo” on the night of the awards. Unable to get coverage from famous friends like Stanley Tucci, Himesh Patel, and Judi Dench, Tenant had no choice but to show up to the BAFTAs with Bark Ruffalo by his side.

Here’s the full winner’s list from the night, updating live.

Best Film

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Outstanding British Film

All Of Us Strangers

How To Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone Of Interest

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Blue Bag Life — Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director), Alex Fry (Director)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President — Christopher Sharp (Director) [Also Directed By Moses Bwayo]

Earth Mama — Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)

How To Have Sex — Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)

Is There Anybody Out There? — Ella Glendining (Director)

Film Not in the English Language

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy Of A Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone Of Interest

Documentary

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Director

All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet

The Holdovers — Alexander Payne

Maestro — Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

The Zone of Interest — Jonathan Glazer

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers — David Hemingson

Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

Past Lives — Celine Song

Adapted Screenplay

All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh

American Fiction — Cord Jefferson

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest — Jonathan Glazer

Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino — The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Vivian Oparah — Rye Lane

Margot Robbie — Barbie

Emma Stone — Poor Things

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo — Past Lives

Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

Claire Foy — All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller — The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike — Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi — Saltburn

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Paul Mescal — All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers

Original Score

Killers of the Flower Moon — Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things — Jerskin Fendrix

Saltburn — Anthony Willis

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Daniel Pemberton

Casting

All of Us Strangers — Kahleen Crawford

Anatomy of a Fall — Cynthia Arra

The Holdovers — Susan Shopmaker

How to Have Sex — Isabella Odoffin

Killers of the Flower Moon — Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

Cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon — Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro — Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer — Hoyte Van Hoytema

Poor Things — Robbie Ryan

The Zone of Interest — Łukasz Żal

Editing

Anatomy of a Fall — Laurent Sénéchal

Killers of the Flower Moon — Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer — Jennifer Lame

Poor Things — Yorgos Mavropsaridis

The Zone of Interest — Paul Watts

Production Design

Barbie — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

Oppenheimer — Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

Poor Things — Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

The Zone of Interest — Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

Costume Design

Barbie — Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon — Jacqueline West

Napoleon — Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

Oppenheimer — Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things — Holly Waddington

Makeup & Hair

Killers of the Flower Moon — Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

Maestro — Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori Mccoy-Bell

Napoleon — Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

Oppenheimer — Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh Mcintosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

Poor Things — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Sound

Ferrari — Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

Maestro — Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One — Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer — Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’connell, Gary A. Rizzo

The Zone of Interest — Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

Special Visual Effects

The Creator — Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 — Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One — Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

Napoleon — Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

Poor Things — Tim Barter, Simon Hughes, Dean Koonjul, Jane Paton

British Short Animation

Crab Day — Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

Visible Mending — Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft

Wild Summon — Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

British Short Film

Festival of Slaps — Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

Gorka — Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

Jellyfish and Lobster — Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

Such a Lovely Day — Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs

Yellow — Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

EE Rising Star Award

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

This story has been updated.