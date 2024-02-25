Here Are the Winners of the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Holdovers took an early lead at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards, with Dominic Sessa winning Best Breakout Performance, Eigil Bryld winning Best Cinematography, and Da’vine Joy Randolph winning Best Supporting Performance. Those were two crowded categories; Sessa beat out Bottoms star Marshawn Lynch, one of the comedic highlights of last year. Randolph has been cleaning up all awards season, most recently winning in the same (gender-separated) category last night at the SAG Awards. Other big winners of the night included Celine Song for Past Lives, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, and Beef for Best New Scripted series. A complete list of nominees, with winners bolded, is below.

Best Feature Film

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

May December

Passages

Past Lives

We Grown Now

Best Director

Andrew Haigh, All of Strangers

Todd Haynes, May December

William Oldroyd, Eileen

Celine Song, Past Lives

Ira Sachs, Passages

Best First Feature

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Earth Mama

A Thousand and One

Upon Entry

Best Lead Performance

Jessica Chastain, Memory

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Trace Lysette, Monica

Natalie Portman, May December

Judy Reyes, Birth Rebirth

Franz Rogowski, Passages

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Best Supporting Performance

Erica Alexander, American Fiction

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Noah Galvin, Theater Camp

Anne Hathaway, Eileen

Glenn Howerton, Blackberry

Marin Ireland, Eileen

Charles Melton, May December

Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Catalina Saavedra, Rotting in the Sun

Ben Wishaw, Passages

Best Breakthrough Performance

Marshawn Lynch, Bottoms

Atibon Nazaire, Mountains

Tia Nomore, Earth Mama

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

﻿Anaita Wali Zada, Fremont

Best Screenplay

American Fiction

Birth Rebirth

Bottoms

Past Lives

The Holdovers

Best First Screenplay

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

May December

The Starling Girl

Theater Camp

Upon Entry

Best International Feature Film

Anatomy of a Fall, France

Godland, Denmark, Iceland

Mami Wata, Nigeria

Totem, Mexico

The Zone of Interest, UK, Poland, USA

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bye Bye Tiberias

Four Daughters

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

Kokomo City

The Mother of All Lies

Best Cinematography

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

The Holdovers

Monica

We Grown Now

Best Editing

How to Blow Up a Pipeline

Rotting in the Sun

Theater Camp

Upon Entry

We Grown Now

John Cassevetes Award — Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000

The Artifice Girl

Cadejo Blanco

Fremont

Rotting in the Sun

The Unknown Country

Robert Altman Award — Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

Showing Up

Producers Award

Rachael Fung

Graham Swon

Monique Walton

Someone to Watch Award

﻿Joanna Arnow

﻿Laura Moss

﻿Monica Sorelle

Truer Than Fiction Award

﻿Set Hernandez

﻿Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli

﻿Sierra Urich

Best New Scripted Series

Beef

Dreaming Whilst Black

I’m a Virgo

Jury Duty

Slip

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Emma Corin, A Murder at the End of the World

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis

Jharel Jerome, I’m a Virgo

Zoe Lister-Jones, Slip

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Ramon Rodriguez, Will Trent

Ali Wong, Beef

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

Billie Eilish, Swarm

Jack Farthing, Rain Dogs

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Adina Porter, The Changeling

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Benny Safdie, The Curse

Luke Tennie, Shrinking

Olivia Washington, I’m a Virgo

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Deadlock: How America Shaped the Supreme Court

Dear Mama

Murder in Big Horn

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

Wrestlers

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series

Clark Backo, The Changeling

Aria Mia Loberti, All the Light We Cannot See

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black

Keivonn Woodard, The Last of Us

Kara Young, I’m a Virgo

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Jury Duty