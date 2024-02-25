Here Are the Winners of the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards

The Holdovers took an early lead at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards, with Dominic Sessa winning Best Breakout Performance, Eigil Bryld winning Best Cinematography, and Da’vine Joy Randolph winning Best Supporting Performance. Those were two crowded categories; Sessa beat out Bottoms star Marshawn Lynch, one of the comedic highlights of last year. Randolph has been cleaning up all awards season, most recently winning in the same (gender-separated) category last night at the SAG Awards. Other big winners of the night included Celine Song for Past Lives, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, and Beef for Best New Scripted series. A complete list of nominees, with winners bolded, is below.
Best Feature Film
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
May December
Passages
Past Lives
We Grown Now
Best Director
Andrew Haigh, All of Strangers
Todd Haynes, May December
William Oldroyd, Eileen
Celine Song, Past Lives
Ira Sachs, Passages
Best First Feature
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
Earth Mama
A Thousand and One
Upon Entry
Best Lead Performance
Jessica Chastain, Memory
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Trace Lysette, Monica
Natalie Portman, May December
Judy Reyes, Birth Rebirth
Franz Rogowski, Passages
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Best Supporting Performance
Erica Alexander, American Fiction
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Noah Galvin, Theater Camp
Anne Hathaway, Eileen
Glenn Howerton, Blackberry
Marin Ireland, Eileen
Charles Melton, May December
Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Catalina Saavedra, Rotting in the Sun
Ben Wishaw, Passages
Best Breakthrough Performance
Marshawn Lynch, Bottoms
Atibon Nazaire, Mountains
Tia Nomore, Earth Mama
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Anaita Wali Zada, Fremont
Best Screenplay
American Fiction
Birth Rebirth
Bottoms
Past Lives
The Holdovers
Best First Screenplay
Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
May December
The Starling Girl
Theater Camp
Upon Entry
Best International Feature Film
Anatomy of a Fall, France
Godland, Denmark, Iceland
Mami Wata, Nigeria
Totem, Mexico
The Zone of Interest, UK, Poland, USA
Best Documentary Feature Film
Bye Bye Tiberias
Four Daughters
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
Kokomo City
The Mother of All Lies
Best Cinematography
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
The Holdovers
Monica
We Grown Now
Best Editing
How to Blow Up a Pipeline
Rotting in the Sun
Theater Camp
Upon Entry
We Grown Now
John Cassevetes Award — Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000
The Artifice Girl
Cadejo Blanco
Fremont
Rotting in the Sun
The Unknown Country
Robert Altman Award — Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast
Showing Up
Producers Award
Rachael Fung
Graham Swon
Monique Walton
Someone to Watch Award
Joanna Arnow
Laura Moss
Monica Sorelle
Truer Than Fiction Award
Set Hernandez
Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli
Sierra Urich
Best New Scripted Series
Beef
Dreaming Whilst Black
I’m a Virgo
Jury Duty
Slip
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
Emma Corin, A Murder at the End of the World
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis
Jharel Jerome, I’m a Virgo
Zoe Lister-Jones, Slip
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Ramon Rodriguez, Will Trent
Ali Wong, Beef
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
Billie Eilish, Swarm
Jack Farthing, Rain Dogs
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Adina Porter, The Changeling
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Benny Safdie, The Curse
Luke Tennie, Shrinking
Olivia Washington, I’m a Virgo
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
Deadlock: How America Shaped the Supreme Court
Dear Mama
Murder in Big Horn
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence
Wrestlers
Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series
Clark Backo, The Changeling
Aria Mia Loberti, All the Light We Cannot See
Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black
Keivonn Woodard, The Last of Us
Kara Young, I’m a Virgo
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
Jury Duty