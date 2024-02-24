Here’s the Complete List of 2024 SAG Awards Winners

Us deciding whether to be happy or sad depending on who wins. Photo: Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are being held tonight at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, and for the very first time are set to stream live on Netflix. The ceremony has no host, which means Nick and Vanessa Lachey are saved from struggling through another Netflix live show, and instead Idris Elba will kick things off. In addition to that ill-fated Love Is Blind reunion, Netflix also streamed live broadcasts of a Chris Rock comedy special and a celebrity golf tournament last year, so here’s hoping it’s worked through the kinks and there’s no lag for SAG.

This year, Oppenheimer and Barbie lead with the most nominations, each earning four, and Barbra Streisand will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to her by fellow funny girl Jennifer Aniston. Among the show’s all-star presenters, viewers can expect to see a groundbreaking Devil Wears Prada reunion as Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt take the stage.

Here’s the full list of this year’s nominees, which will be updated with winners throughout the night.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

Penélope Cruz (Ferrari)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Willem Dafoe (Poor Things)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba (Painkiller)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Bel Powley (A Small Light)

Ali Wong (Beef)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

David Oyelowo (Lawman: Bass Reeves)

Tony Shalhoub (Mr. Monk’s Last Case)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian