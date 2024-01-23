As Seen at Sundance

On Sundance’s 40th anniversary, Park City continues to draw some of the brightest and most exciting new filmmakers and artists as well as longtime mainstays like Visionary Award honoree Kristen Stewart (in not one but two major releases) and at least two Duplass brothers (whom we know of). The lineup this year is full of music docs (Lolla, Devo, The Greatest Night in Pop, Dig! XX, and Luther: Never Too Much), stories about teenage-girlhood (Girls State, Good One, Suncoast, How to Have Sex, Daughters, Girls Will Be Girls, My Old Ass, Out of My Mind, Pariah), trans narratives (Ponyboi, I Saw the TV Glow, Stress Positions, Desire Lines, Will & Harper), and a movie in which Riley Keough plays a Sasquatch.
Old favorites, new faces, A-listers, and first-time actors alike braved icy sidewalks (Between the Temples–core) and came through the Vulture studio to talk cinema with Jay Jurden, peruse New York Magazine’s polyamory cover story, and get blinded by photographer Lucas Michael’s megawatt flashbulb. Here, Vulture’s Sundance portrait subjects, up close and personal.
Lucy Liu.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Julia Fox.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Jena Malone.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Dominic Fike. Gaby Hoffmann. Photos: Lucas Michael.
Talia Ryder.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Will Ferrell and Harper Steele.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Simone Ashley. Ashley and Mo Gilligan. Photos: Lucas Michael.
Lucy Lawless.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Brigette Lundy-Paine and Justice Smith. Jane Schoenbrun. Photos: Lucas Michael.
Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Robert Smigel, Nathan Silver, and Madeline Weinstein. Jason Schwartzman. Photos: Lucas Michael.
John Early, Theda Hammel, Qaher Harhash, and John Roberts.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Melissa Barrera, Meghann Fahy, and Kayla Foster.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Andra Day.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Aunjanue Ellis Taylor. Titus Kaphar. Photos: Lucas Michael.
Andre Holland. John Earl Jelks. Photos: Lucas Michael.
Kieran Culkin.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Jesse Eisenberg.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Will Sharpe. Jennifer Grey. Photos: Lucas Michael.
Kristen Stewart.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Katy O’Brian, Ed Harris, Dave Franco, and Anna Baryshnikov. Rose Glass. Photos: Lucas Michael.
Normani.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Jay Ellis. Dominique Thorne. Photos: Lucas Michael.
Ji-young Yoo and Jack Champion.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Saoirse Ronan.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Keyla Monterroso Mejia.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Alicia Silverstone.
Photo: Lucas Michael
River Gallo.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Dylan O’Brien. Indya Moore. Photos: Lucas Michael.
Esteban Arango. Victoria Pedretti. Photos: Lucas Michael.
Gerald Casale, Bob Mothersbaugh, and Mark Mothersbaugh.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Camila Cabello.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Jay Will.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Chiwetel Ejiofor.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Lisa Barlow.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Glen Powell.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Richard Linklater.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Zach Galifianakis.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Kathryn Newton. Emilia Jones. Photos: Lucas Michael.
Susanna Fogel. Danny Ramirez. Photos: Lucas Michael.
Raul Domingo and Coleman Domingo.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Daniella Taylor and Ella Anderson. Amarr. Photos: Lucas Michael.
Laura Chinn. Ariel Martin. Photos: Lucas Michael.
Fred Hechinger, June Squibb, Clark Gregg, and Josh Margolin.
Photo: Lucas Michael
David Alan Grier.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Kobi Libii. Justice Smith. Photos: Lucas Michael.
Zahn McClarnon.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Maisy Stella.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Kerrice Brooks. Megan Park. Photos: Lucas Michael.
Sasha Calle.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Leslie Grace.René Pérez Joglar. Photos: Lucas Michael.
Lío Mehiel.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Sebastian Stan.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Adam Pearson. Aaron Schimberg. Photos: Lucas Michael.
Renate Reinsve.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Kemba and J.M. Harper.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Pauly Shore. Photos: Lucas Michael.
Giancarlo Esposito.
Photo: Lucas Michael
Mark Duplass. Mel Eslyn. Photos: Lucas Michael.
Austin Abrams. Megan Stott. Photos: Lucas Michael.
The Killer.
Photo: Lucas Michael