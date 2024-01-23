As Seen at Sundance

On Sundance’s 40th anniversary, Park City continues to draw some of the brightest and most exciting new filmmakers and artists as well as longtime mainstays like Visionary Award honoree Kristen Stewart (in not one but two major releases) and at least two Duplass brothers (whom we know of). The lineup this year is full of music docs (Lolla, Devo, The Greatest Night in Pop, Dig! XX, and Luther: Never Too Much), stories about teenage-girlhood (Girls State, Good One, Suncoast, How to Have Sex, Daughters, Girls Will Be Girls, My Old Ass, Out of My Mind, Pariah), trans narratives (Ponyboi, I Saw the TV Glow, Stress Positions, Desire Lines, Will & Harper), and a movie in which Riley Keough plays a Sasquatch.

Old favorites, new faces, A-listers, and first-time actors alike braved icy sidewalks (Between the Temples–core) and came through the Vulture studio to talk cinema with Jay Jurden, peruse New York Magazine’s polyamory cover story, and get blinded by photographer Lucas Michael’s megawatt flashbulb. Here, Vulture’s Sundance portrait subjects, up close and personal.

Presence

Lucy Liu. Photo: Lucas Michael

Julia Fox. Photo: Lucas Michael

Little Death

Jena Malone. Photo: Lucas Michael

Dominic Fike. Gaby Hoffmann. Photos: Lucas Michael. Dominic Fike. Gaby Hoffmann. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Talia Ryder. Photo: Lucas Michael

Will & Harper

Will Ferrell and Harper Steele. Photo: Lucas Michael

10 Lives

Simone Ashley. Ashley and Mo Gilligan. Photos: Lucas Michael. Simone Ashley. Ashley and Mo Gilligan. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Never Look Away

Lucy Lawless. Photo: Lucas Michael

I Saw the TV Glow

Brigette Lundy-Paine and Justice Smith. Jane Schoenbrun. Photos: Lucas Michael. Brigette Lundy-Paine and Justice Smith. Jane Schoenbrun. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Between the Temples

Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane. Photo: Lucas Michael

Robert Smigel, Nathan Silver, and Madeline Weinstein. Jason Schwartzman. Photos: Lucas Michael. Robert Smigel, Nathan Silver, and Madeline Weinstein. Jason Schwartzman. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Stress Positions

John Early, Theda Hammel, Qaher Harhash, and John Roberts. Photo: Lucas Michael

Your Monster

Melissa Barrera, Meghann Fahy, and Kayla Foster. Photo: Lucas Michael

Exhibiting Forgiveness

Andra Day. Photo: Lucas Michael

Aunjanue Ellis Taylor. Titus Kaphar. Photos: Lucas Michael. Aunjanue Ellis Taylor. Titus Kaphar. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Andre Holland. John Earl Jelks. Photos: Lucas Michael. Andre Holland. John Earl Jelks. Photos: Lucas Michael.

A Real Pain

Kieran Culkin. Photo: Lucas Michael

Jesse Eisenberg. Photo: Lucas Michael

Will Sharpe. Jennifer Grey. Photos: Lucas Michael. Will Sharpe. Jennifer Grey. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Love Lies Bleeding

Kristen Stewart. Photo: Lucas Michael

Katy O’Brian, Ed Harris, Dave Franco, and Anna Baryshnikov. Rose Glass. Photos: Lucas Michael. Katy O’Brian, Ed Harris, Dave Franco, and Anna Baryshnikov. Rose Glass. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Freaky Tales

Normani. Photo: Lucas Michael

Jay Ellis. Dominique Thorne. Photos: Lucas Michael. Jay Ellis. Dominique Thorne. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Ji-young Yoo and Jack Champion. Photo: Lucas Michael

The Outrun

Saoirse Ronan. Photo: Lucas Michael

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Keyla Monterroso Mejia. Photo: Lucas Michael

Krazy House

Alicia Silverstone. Photo: Lucas Michael

Ponyboi

River Gallo. Photo: Lucas Michael

Dylan O’Brien. Indya Moore. Photos: Lucas Michael. Dylan O’Brien. Indya Moore. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Esteban Arango. Victoria Pedretti. Photos: Lucas Michael. Esteban Arango. Victoria Pedretti. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Devo

Gerald Casale, Bob Mothersbaugh, and Mark Mothersbaugh. Photo: Lucas Michael

Rob Peace

Camila Cabello. Photo: Lucas Michael

Jay Will. Photo: Lucas Michael

Chiwetel Ejiofor. Photo: Lucas Michael

Lisa Barlow

Lisa Barlow. Photo: Lucas Michael

Hit Man

Glen Powell. Photo: Lucas Michael

Richard Linklater. Photo: Lucas Michael

Winner

Zach Galifianakis. Photo: Lucas Michael

Kathryn Newton. Emilia Jones. Photos: Lucas Michael. Kathryn Newton. Emilia Jones. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Susanna Fogel. Danny Ramirez. Photos: Lucas Michael. Susanna Fogel. Danny Ramirez. Photos: Lucas Michael.

It’s What’s Inside

Raul Domingo and Coleman Domingo. Photo: Lucas Michael

Suncoast

Daniella Taylor and Ella Anderson. Amarr. Photos: Lucas Michael. Daniella Taylor and Ella Anderson. Amarr. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Laura Chinn. Ariel Martin. Photos: Lucas Michael. Laura Chinn. Ariel Martin. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Thelma

Fred Hechinger, June Squibb, Clark Gregg, and Josh Margolin. Photo: Lucas Michael

The American Society of Magical Negroes

David Alan Grier. Photo: Lucas Michael

Kobi Libii. Justice Smith. Photos: Lucas Michael. Kobi Libii. Justice Smith. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Dark Winds

Zahn McClarnon. Photo: Lucas Michael

My Old Ass

Maisy Stella. Photo: Lucas Michael

Kerrice Brooks. Megan Park. Photos: Lucas Michael. Kerrice Brooks. Megan Park. Photos: Lucas Michael.

In the Summers

Sasha Calle. Photo: Lucas Michael

Leslie Grace.René Pérez Joglar. Photos: Lucas Michael. Leslie Grace.René Pérez Joglar. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Lío Mehiel. Photo: Lucas Michael

A Different Man

Sebastian Stan. Photo: Lucas Michael

Adam Pearson. Aaron Schimberg. Photos: Lucas Michael. Adam Pearson. Aaron Schimberg. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Renate Reinsve. Photo: Lucas Michael

As We Speak

Kemba and J.M. Harper. Photo: Lucas Michael

The Court Jester

Pauly Shore. Photos: Lucas Michael. Pauly Shore. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Parish

Giancarlo Esposito. Photo: Lucas Michael

Penelope

Mark Duplass. Mel Eslyn. Photos: Lucas Michael. Mark Duplass. Mel Eslyn. Photos: Lucas Michael.

Austin Abrams. Megan Stott. Photos: Lucas Michael. Austin Abrams. Megan Stott. Photos: Lucas Michael.

In a Violent Nature