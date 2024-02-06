The Music Lover’s Guide to the 2024 Super Bowl

A single mom who works two jobs and Ursher. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Getty

Music’s biggest night is purportedly the Grammys, but this upcoming Super Bowl Sunday ain’t too shabby a time for music either. For those of us who don’t care about men giving each other CTE, there’s still a lot to enjoy: dips galore, new commercials, and, most importantly, a bunch of musicians turning up. This year, not only are we getting a halftime show, the national anthem, the Black national anthem, and a rendition of “America the Beautiful,” but we’re also getting an in-game DJ, a choice that truly exemplifies the “more is more” ethos that America is all about. Below, find the music lovers’ guide to the 2024 Super Bowl, because even if you don’t care about football, you should get to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday.

Who’s Singing the National Anthem?

Reba McEntire, Voice coach, sitcom star, and country music legend, is taking on “The Star-Spangled Banner” this year. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET, so if you’re looking to make sure you don’t miss Miss Reba, we’d recommend tuning in around 6:15.

Who Else Is Performing Pre-Kickoff?

Two other performances are happening before Travis Kelce takes the field. Oscar nominee Andra Day will perform the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Then, folk-singer and former rapper Post Malone is singing “America the Beautiful.”

Sorry, What’s Up with the DJ Situation?

Fair question. The 2024 Super Bowl will feature an “in-game DJ” for the first time, as a tribute to Las Vegas, where the game is being held. The DJ in question will be Tiësto, who will warm up fans prior to the game and play during breaks. Portions of the performance will be included on air. If he doesn’t play “Hot in It,” we plan to revolt.

Okay, Let’s Talk Halftime Show.

Watch this — Usher is doing the halftime show. There have not been any officially confirmed guests yet, but one simply must hold out hope for Lil John and Ludacris appearances. It’s hard to say exactly when the show will begin, but it’s typically around 8:15 to 8:30 p.m. ET. If you’re worried about missing it, just listen closely for the sound of gay men and straight women everywhere barking at the TV.