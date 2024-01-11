28 Days Later Is Getting Another Sequel 17 Years Later

Photo-Illustration: Illustration: Vulture, Images: Getty Images

7,502 days after the original movie was released, there might be a second sequel to 28 Days Later, possibly even more. The Hollywood Reporter shares that Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are reuniting to make 28 Years Later and are shopping the movie to potential buyers this week. Lucky for the buyer, they’re not just going to get one movie; the duo hopes to relaunch this franchise with three films in total. Garland plans to write all three, and Boyle is signed up to direct the first one. The first film stars current Oscar hopeful Cillian Murphy, who wakes up from a coma to a contagious, deadly disease that turns humans into zombies. 28 Weeks Later takes place after the initial break-out and is a stand-alone film following different survivors (Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne, Jeremy Renner, Harold Perrineau, and Catherine McCormack). Rumors of a third movie have been spreading as early as 2015; now we’re one zombie step closer.