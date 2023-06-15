85 South Freestyled a Comedy Special for Netflix

Wild ’n Out’s track record of launching comedy megastars continues. In 2016, the VH1 show — which helped launch the careers of such performers as Katt Williams, Mikey Day, and Pete Davidson — spawned the wildly successful podcast The 85 South Show, hosted by cast members Karlous Miller, D.C. Young Fly, and Chico Bean, and now the live show borne from that podcast is coming to Netflix.

Titled 85 South: Ghetto Legends, the “freestyle special” was filmed at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta and directed by Stan Lathan. True to the trio’s signature style, the special — their first — will see its hosts riffing on anything and everything that catches their attention. Per the trailer, this includes Young Fly’s hypothetical OnlyFans content, the safety of the audience’s cars, and why Miller feels he has to stop smoking weed. “I was high the other day and ordered a pregnancy pillow,” he jokes. “I’m at home taking naps like I’m ten months.”

The trailer also teases performances from rap acts Rich Homie Quan and Goodie Mobb, so it will be part musical concert too. Check out the special when it hits Netflix on June 20.