90 Day Fiancé Recap: Ari Finally Gets What She Deserves

90 Day Fiancé Pinot You Didn’t Season 9 Episode 3 Editor’s Rating 5 stars * * * * * « Previous Next « Previous Episode Next Episode » Photo: Stephanie Diani/TLC

There are a lot of things that happen in “Pinot You Didn’t,” but none of that matters when we finally get to see Ari take an entire glass of wine to the face. Ari and Bini’s reintroduction on 90 Day Fiancé simplified a lot of the issues they had in The Other Way. It wasn’t just that Ari took their kid back to America and forced Bini to leave his friends and family in Ethiopia for Kenya; it was her deep jealousy and insecurities that made all of that happen! Ari constantly believed Bini was cheating or doing bad things when he just seemed like a guy willing to do anything to keep his son in his life!

Ari was the villain of The Other Way, and it doesn’t look as if she plans on changing just because she got her way. From the very beginning, it never seems as though Ari seriously wants to stay in Africa with Bini. She is always creating problems to find reasons to go back to America. Bini is wrong to tell his family last minute, but I don’t know why Ari even goes with him when she knows his friends and family hate her now! So you can feel the tension rise when Ari starts on her whole “I’m not marrying Bini’s family; I’m marrying Bini” thing. Bini’s parents died when he was young — his sisters raised him, and he wants them in his son’s life! Once again, Ari is being completely disrespectful.

But this time, this glorious time, Bini’s sisters decide they don’t have to be polite to keep Ari from running off with their nephew. Bini’s sister throws a full glass of wine directly into Ari’s face, and it is, frankly, the most beautiful and cathartic moment in 90 Day history. Before that, Bini’s sisters do try to make Ari feel welcome! They take her to the spa with them, and she complains the entire time. They try to be there for her when she has issues with Bini, but she accuses them of spying on her. So after all of that, for Ari to act like they didn’t even try to be nice to her … well, yeah, that deserves a glass of wine to the face.

And to her credit, Wish does an excellent job with this throw. Her skills should be studied in Reality-TV Wine-Throwing 101. She makes sure the glass is full, and she pulls back to get full momentum. Her aim is perfect, with Ari’s entire face getting covered. Wish focused on her target and didn’t get a drop on anyone next to Ari — no, she directed all of that rage right at Ari’s rude little face. Sadly, none of it matters: Ari leverages their son to get her way, and they are off to America.

Ari and Bini take over most of this episode, but we also get more insight into Yvette and Mohamed’s relationship. Basically every red flag we saw last week comes true. Mohamed has made his way to America and immediately describes his ideal woman, which is his mother. He says he loves Yvette because she treats him like a child and takes care of him. He’s upset that Yvette didn’t set up her bidet before he got there, and I’m genuinely concerned that he might not know how to wipe his ass without his mommy.

It looks like Yvette enjoys being a caretaker, but I imagine that at some point she will want a man and husband who can help her in life, not another son. Mohamed doesn’t seem willing to compromise on some of their cultural differences, and I think Yvette will realize her friends were right. At the same time, I love Yvette and want nothing but her happiness! Mohamed’s six-pack is just not that happiness, though.

If you’d like to see what happiness looks like, take a peek at Shaeeda after Bilal reveals his real house and car. Shaeeda turns into a totally different person. She shows the gratitude Bilal was so concerned about. She cries when she sees the yoga room Bilal made for her, and it’s even more annoying that Bilal put her through any of this. I absolutely love that Shaeeda seemed to totally miss Bilal’s “lesson,” though. She was just like, Oh, you’re not poor? Great. Moving on.

90 Day Notes

• Shaeeda’s mom roasting America was hilarious: “That’s America for you!!”

• We all know Ari is going to continue to be a horror in America. I hated when she made Bini feed her. Also, the videos of Bini turning their place into a studio and just dancing while Ari accuses him of evil is why she is the worst. Also, the way she acted like she was right about Kenya when it’s clear that Bini just went to be with his son was so annoying!

• At least Miona appreciated the shoes Jibri got her, even if she didn’t appreciate his yelling and shouting. These two didn’t have much going on this week, but I think Jibri will be more of a problem than Miona in that house.

• Emily really didn’t consider that Kobe wouldn’t like being the only Black person somewhere. But she also didn’t consider that this man would want to meet his son for the first time. Clearly Kobe is someone who enjoys diverse cultures, so it makes sense that he’d want his kid to grow up somewhere with more than two Black people.

• It is so hypocritical that Ari was like, I’m not marrying your family, but I can bring my family into all of our issues.