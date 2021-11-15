90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Recap: Sumit Is Everything We Thought He Was

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Cold Feet Season 3 Episode 12 Editor’s Rating 4 stars * * * * « Previous Next Photo: TLC

When “Cold Feet” started, I was almost ready to say I was wrong about Sumit. Once his astrologer confirmed Sumit and Jenny could marry in ten days, Sumit seemed genuinely happy! Jenny obviously is ready to get married on the tenth day, and Sumit agrees! I thought I was perhaps wrong about my theory that Sumit is just stringing Jenny along and will never marry her. That’s not the case; it turns out my theory is absolutely correct, and Sumit is doing everything he can to put off marrying Jenny. Sumit is shocked that everything is moving so quickly (look how he freezes when his astrologer says they can get married!), but he buys some time when his astrologer says they need to do a court marriage rather than a ceremonial wedding.

Their lawyer tells them a court marriage will take an additional 30 days, and Jenny hates this. Sumit is, again, surprised — he thought they were just picking up brochures, I guess? They start the paperwork instead, but Jenny is worried that Sumit’s parents or astrologer will change their minds. So imagine what a twist it is when Sumit reveals to his friend that he stopped the paperwork for their marriage behind Jenny’s back! Jenny is already upset that she has to wait 30 days, and now he’s delaying the process even more? She’s going to find out, Sumit!

The truth always comes out on 90 Day Fiancé. That’s why I believe Bini when he tells Ari’s mom that he didn’t cheat on Ari this week. Their iCloud is connected. Bini has cameras following him. Bini’s sisters are telling Ari she needs to come home and get her house in order because it’s turning into a music studio, not that Bini was unfaithful! Rather than look at the facts, Ari does this weird thing again where she has her mother intervene in their relationship. Janice is an odd moderator for Ari and Bini, and it’s almost like Ari isn’t willing to believe her fiancé but is willing to believe her mother. Janice knows how jealous Ari can get and has seen these issues before: Bini doesn’t always communicate the entire truth, and Ari’s insecurities make her assume the worst.

Janice tells Ari and Bini that they’ll both have to work to change things, and Ari almost seems disappointed. It’s like she wanted her mom to issue an official judgment that would make it okay for her to leave Bini and that didn’t happen. Either way, they need to be together to make things work, and Ari is the one who ran away after promising not to do that! She brought her ex-husband to stay with them because she was feeling “homesick,” and she still hasn’t addressed what was at the root of those feelings. She can’t use her mom to avoid that!

Victor and Ellie reconcile a bit in “Cold Feet,” but Victor showing Ellie the house where he survived the hurricane is just more evidence that Ellie doesn’t need to be there. Ellie knows she isn’t equipped to help someone who has been through this kind of trauma. Victor seems to be using alcohol to deal with his emotions, which just leads to fights over money and their future. It has been just two weeks since the hurricane destroyed Victor’s home, and Ellie only adds more pressure to the situation. If these two are going to work, it’s not going to be in this environment. They also don’t need to have a baby. They can’t even agree on their business plan!

Sumit and Jenny are the most interesting part of “Cold Feet,” but Kenny and Armando manage to find some drama even though we still haven’t gotten to their wedding. It turns out Armando’s dad made his own decision to come to the wedding, which is great. What isn’t so great is the way Armando takes a few big steps back into the closet when his father is around. Suddenly, he’s worried about how comfortable his dad is instead of his husband. I’m with Kenny: Your wedding day is not the day to be worried about how anyone else feels! On top of that, Kenny’s family is not happy with their plan to have another kid. Armando really wants another kid, and Kenny’s anthem has been “Who cares what your family thinks about adoption?” Kenny might agree with his kids, but it would make sense for Armando to say, “Well, who cares what your family thinks?”

“Cold Feet” does a lot to get this season out of some repetitive patterns, but it’s still not enough to get Sumit to break his habit of lying. Hopefully, Ari can move past the cheating thing now that her mom has determined that the relationship can still be salvaged. If any of these couples hope to last, they need to start looking toward the future.

90 Day Notes

• In Corey-and-Evelin news, they argue over Evelin’s dreams, and Evelin reminds Corey that she doesn’t even actually believe in marriage (even though they are already married).

• It felt good to get a break from Steven this week and the way he says “baby.”

• Jenny said “PER THE ASTROLOGER,” and I could not stop laughing. My girl said, “You have NO more excuses!”

• Finally, someone calls Sumit out for just being a jerk.