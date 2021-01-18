90 Day Fiancé Recap: Natalie Goes Full Villain

90 Day Fiancé You So Bad Boy Season 8 Episode 7 Editor’s Rating 5 stars * * * * * « Previous Next Photo: TLC

I try to be fair in these recaps and show some empathy for both partners in these relationships. Moving your partner across the world is an adjustment for both parties. So, I give every person the benefit of the doubt until that’s no longer possible. For Natalie, we’ve hit that point with “You So Bad Boy.” In one moment, we see a glimpse of the emotional abuse and manipulation to which she subjects Mike.

Natalie is only focused on getting her ring back because she thinks it’ll secure their relationship. Instead of using this time to really reconnect with Mike and remind him of their love, she’s just playing nice and digging through his house to find that dang ring. Natalie is so focused on the status symbol of a ring and what it means that she doesn’t notice Mike is absolutely tired of her shit.

It was one thing when it was stinky closets and forcing him to be vegetarian, but calling Mike a “low-class drunk man?” Acting like he’s violent and dangerous because he took a few sips of beer after work? Why would Mike want to invite this drama into his life? Also, anyone who brags about their IQ is a bad and annoying person, so of course that’s what Natalie brings up just to make Mike feel bad. Natalie doesn’t love this man at all and I am absolutely certain Mike will not be marrying her.

I’m also worried about Zied and Rebecca’s nuptials. Rebecca is also worried, but it’s driven by her insecurities. Even though last week she understood Zied was tired after an 18-hour flight, as soon as they’re alone, she assumes he’s acting weird because he’s unhappy with her and the apartment. Rebecca! He’s tired! Your daughter just forced him to eat appetizers after traveling across the world! Cut him some slack and calm down! That being said, Zied did look absolutely sad and pathetic sitting against a wall in an apartment decorated with a lone shopping cart. I don’t understand why Micah and Rebecca’s daughter didn’t go get her stuff out of storage while she picked up Zied from the airport. Like, at least go get a couch so the man has a place to sit.

I’m actually not worried about Yara and Jovi making it down the aisle anymore. Even though Yara is clashing with Jovi’s mom a little bit, Yara is too sure of herself to let that shake her. I don’t think her previous engagement is news. What young, attractive girl doesn’t have a few proposals under her belt? Her ex proposed, she took the ring, considered it, then said no. Yara and Jovi seem to have honest conversations, and if she felt okay bringing it up to his mom, I imagine Jovi knows about it too.

I wonder if the biggest problem Yara has with Jovi’s family is a language issue. It seems like they genuinely aren’t understanding each other over the whole wedding party thing. Yara seems to think Jovi’s mom wants to plan them an entire wedding and his mom isn’t being clear enough in saying: this is just a casual family gathering to celebrate you! Hopefully Jovi can help explain when he gets back. I also hope there’s no pregnancy to worry about. Jovi and Yara are simply not ready for a kid, and unlike other 90 Day couples, they seem to know that. That’s why they’re my favorites this season.

The editing of Brandon and Julia’s story this week deserves special attention. The 1950s sitcom music as Brandon brings her tea and calls her “the princess” while his parents groom farm animals was absolutely A+, chef’s-kiss storytelling. I still don’t think it’s fair Brandon’s parents want to treat Julia like an indentured servant, but his parents’ control issues are so beyond that now. The entire hot tub scolding is so unnecessary. The water’s “a little cloudy” and she’s accusing them of… using swimsuits? If there’s one thing we all know for sure it’s that Brandon and Julia were naked as hell in that hot tub! There’s no reason they wouldn’t get in naked! So his mom basically just wants to let them know that she can tell they had sex in there, which is weird!

If Brandon could stand up for himself, I’d worry his parents are going to lose him. That’s not the case, though: Brandon sides with his parents and says it’s Julia’s fault he can’t get things done. No, Brandon: it’s your fault! Because you can’t be an adult and tell your fiancé, “I can’t bring you tea and fuck all morning, I have work to do.” He’s a grown man, and watching him squirm like a little boy is irritating. He thinks he can just aw shucks his way out of this, but he needs to start looking for his own apartment if he expects his relationship to survive.

Thankfully, Amira and Andrew’s relationship does seem to be over. Amira is out of detention and we find out she was sent back to France. Andrew only discovers this when he notices she’s online and frantically texts her. Look, I’m a millennial. I hate making phone calls, too. But I think the one time I’d want to hear my loved one’s voice is the moment I notice they’re out of a detention center! They send a few messages and Andrew shares that he’s really bummed Amira is being sent back to France and they don’t get to spend the vacation he planned together. He isn’t upset that his fiancé just went through this horrible ordeal at his request. He isn’t wondering when Amira will make it back home, or about her flight information or if she made it to her hotel. He’s just sad that he isn’t getting what he wants. When we see the conversation from Amira’s point of view, Andrew’s selfishness is confirmed. Amira says she hasn’t heard from him and he hasn’t checked on her since her layover. I hope this is enough for Amira to see Andrew isn’t worth her time.

Finally, there’s Hazel and Tarik. Hazel reveals that she knows Tarik contacted their ex, but she doesn’t seem that upset about it. She doesn’t threaten to leave or end things, she just sets a clear boundary that she expects honesty. Her reasons for ending their previous three-way relationship seem fair too. Tarik and Minty made her feel left out when they spoke Thai in front of her and she made her feelings known. Hazel really is a cool, understanding person and Tarik is keeping secrets for no reason when he just needs to follow her rules.

Still, it’s weird Hazel is more interested in finding a girlfriend than planning her wedding. Their laundry list of potential nationalities Hazel could date was… gross, but hey, Hazel has her eye on the prize. I do think Tarik is a means to an end for Hazel, but I’m starting to think the end Hazel really wants is a cottage in Northampton and a lover who gets her Lilith Fair Revival tickets, if you get what I’m saying. I’m sure she’d let Tarik visit, though.