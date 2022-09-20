90 Day: The Single Life Recap: Caesar Gets Played Again

There are clear winners and losers in “Make Me a Match.” The point of this show is to explore the dating lives of single people in a reality-TV franchise, so of course we want to see the good and the bad! That’s what dating is all about. Good dates, bad dates, weird dates — this episode has all three! Without the pressure of marriage or a proposal, everyone is more open.

Everyone brings the best TV version of themselves. Caesar isn’t just on the computer Googling “Ukraine” anymore — he’s actually there now! The producers make sure to let us know this was filmed before the war, so no need to worry for Caesar’s physical safety. His financial safety, though? I am concerned! He’s used all of his life savings on this trip. He hired a matchmaker who promises him a party with 15 women who are interested in him. He spent at least $30 on that top hat and suit!

Caesar swears he won’t be scammed this time. But when it’s time to go, it turns out there are three other guys going to his party! The matchmaker definitely implied all of these women were there for Caesar. They were truly surprised to see each other. Especially with Caesar wearing that hat! The actual date is in next week’s episode, but it’s clear Caesar is already losing.

Let’s move on to the episode’s biggest winner: Debbie. Debbie met up with her man, and he was everything she wanted! He didn’t ghost her! He isn’t married (I think)! They also have a lot of sexual chemistry. I didn’t want to know that, I didn’t want to see that, there was no burden of proof that had to be met. But the producers insist on making it clear these two people are very horny for each other. I imagine Colt is at home throwing up over this footage. I certainly had to look away, and I’m happy Debbie finally got some! Maybe it’s because those two have so much chemistry that seeing their make-out session felt too intimate. Either way, Debbie has points on the board!

Debbie is probably moving too fast, though. They barely sat on that little patio sipping drinks before she took him up to her room. I don’t think Colt is going to approve of this guy. It’s like Debbie is just rebelling, but hey, she’s living that retirement life. It’s just, Deb, don’t let a guy feel you up on-camera. You can ask them to leave!

Sadly, Veronica’s debut episode features one of the most awkward dates seen in this franchise. It’s not that the actual date is bad, it’s the after-date that’s the problem. Veronica invites Jason back for one more drink at her place, where Tim is waiting for her on the couch like a dad. Maybe he’s babysitting, but it’s so weird he doesn’t get up and go right away. Tim truly acted like a mean girl. At the same time, Veronica should’ve told him to leave. If this season is a slow build to Tim and Veronica getting back together, I would kind of hate that. Sorry, but Tim is too pessimistic and rude. Veronica didn’t seem interested when they asked, but you never know.

Veronica is another perfect addition to The Single Life. Like Debbie, she’s involved enough with the show’s history, she knows how to be on TV, and she’s fun! I like spending time with her on dates, and that’s not something I could ever say about Tim. It would be great if she ditched him and truly lived a solo life. She’ll never have a good date with Tim haunting her sofa. Veronica didn’t have Deb-level chemistry with Jason, but it’s not up to Tim to make that choice.

Tania only gets a moment this week, but she’s taking this new relationship seriously. Mostly, that means no sex. The guy clearly isn’t comfortable with the fact that she’s married, so it’s more like a mutual decision. I can’t say Tania wins or loses this episode, but would she probably rather be with Syngin? It feels like it! It should be a red flag for Tania that the two of them see marriage so differently. Tania swears she’s single, but he’ll never see it that way until she actually gets a divorce. Good date? Bad date? It’s kind of just boring.

Finally, there’s Natalie and her Hollywood dream date. Her date takes her to Malibu in a Tesla, and Natalie is 100 percent Natalie. It starts when Johnny says, “It’s a beautiful day,” and Natalie thinks he says, “You’re beautiful.” It’s a classic Natalie mix-up, like when she accused Mike’s mom of calling her a whore. Natalie is not a good communicator. She doesn’t like to listen. When Johnny tries to have a conversation, it goes how you would expect. He talks about his daughter, and she cuts him off to talk about her three marriages and how she feels like a failure. Johnny comforts her, and while he’s better for her than Mike, there’s no way Natalie is going to be okay with his lifestyle! It is a perfect date for Natalie, though.

90 Day Notes

• Tim! Why did Tim stay at Veronica’s house when her date came in? Why didn’t he excuse himself? Why did he ask to walk Justin to the door? It’s all so weird.

• Debbie did not waste any time. That hug had a lot of … energy.

• When that woman asked Caesar what he was going to wear and he refused to show her because it was a surprise? Nothing could’ve prepared me for what he actually wore.

• Veronica looks so good in her intro clip!

• Not a lot of time with Tania!

• I thought Caesar would ask out the matchmaker. He’s very confident, if not realistic.

• Natalie is easily impressed now. If Mike had taken her on a picnic, she would’ve said something about it being poor.