90 Day: The Single Life Recap: Natalie Can’t Scare Us Away

“Sorry, Not Sorry” is another transitional episode this season. Not much happens, but it sets up some interesting drama on our way to the finale. Debbie and Colt finally confront her move to Canada. Tania ends things with her rebound partner. Natalie and Josh move past their huge fight. It was easy to see all of these events coming, and they happen with little shock this week.

I’m incredibly happy about Debbie’s progress this episode! She’s still moving way too fast, but she finally addressed the Colt of it all. Debbie used to make Colt breakfast every morning, but now she’s making sad eggs and toast for one. Losing Colt is only pushing her into Tony’s arms faster, but Colt really doesn’t care. Maybe the therapy is really working because Colt just wishes Debbie well! Debbie is genuinely considering moving to Canada so she can have sex all day and Colt gives his blessing! Debbie clearly thought he’d put up a fight, but she doesn’t waste the opportunity to pick an argument.

Colt says she wasn’t emotionally available and Debbie shuts it all down. If her son was the only thing keeping her in Vegas, it looks like she isn’t long for The Single Life franchise. Debbie joining 90 Day: The Other Way, though? Absolutely into it! She’s an icon and it only makes sense she would go on to supplant Colt in his own franchise.

After Natalie’s meltdown last week, she’s back home and over it. Now she’s laughing about Josh and telling her friends how much she misses him. Did Josh use her for sex? Not anymore! Now she’s a grown woman who does what she wants! Josh is over it too and immediately invites Natalie to come to Arizona and meet his family. This is the exact kind of intimacy Natalie was asking for last week, but she gets mad about it! She doesn’t want to meet his ex-wife. She’s upset that he has to deal with his kids while she stays at an AirBnb. Natalie can’t stand being second to anything, so this trip will probably be another disaster.

Maybe Josh is really in love. Or Josh just really wants to be on television. I can’t tell what his motives are, but he’s putting up with a lot for her. Will Natalie pass the ex-wife check and meet his kids? I hope not! I feel like Natalie would find a way to be jealous of children! Hopefully she isn’t pregnant and these two will part ways.

Tania did it with her random hook-up! This makes for the season’s first break-up, but it’s a boring one. Tania says she can’t deal with his insecurity around her marriage, which he can’t stop bringing up. The thing is… Tania is the one constantly bringing it up! She notices Joel has a tattoo of lips on his chest and compares this to her still being married. Joel points out those are not the same thing at all. Tania refuses to let the argument go and when she realizes she’s wrong, she ends things. Joel is right, he can always cover up a tattoo. People keep tattoos for all kinds of reasons.

But she’s holding on to her connection with Syngin for Syngin’s benefit. If they get a divorce, Syngin might have to go back to South Africa. If Tania was over him, she wouldn’t care about that. Instead, she just says this is another way Joel fails to match up to Syngin. I don’t know if Tania’s story has enough momentum to keep her around for the rest of the season. If that’s the end for her, it was a mediocre time.

Veronica and Jason take their relationship to the next level with a Banging Weekend. That’s a weekend made for banging. Veronica wants to see if they have real sexual chemistry before things get serious. Sadly, Jason quickly announces he has a cold sore and they won’t be able to do everything Veronica had planned. Don’t worry! They still get way too intimate on camera! I still don’t think Jason takes her seriously, though. Veronica is going to regret making huge changes for this guy.

Tiffany is the only person who knows how to act like a dang lady this week! Her date asks to take her back home. There’s a little dirty talk, but Tiffany decides to cut things short. Obviously, Ronald would have something to say if Tiffany rushed into anything with this guy. But it seems more like she was just genuinely caught off guard. She freaked out over a simple kiss! Take it slow, Tiff! If this guy was good in bed, that sounds great for now. There are plenty of opportunities out there for her.

Caesar goes on his last-chance date in Ukraine with Katarina. She’s a nail technician just like Caesar and he assumes they’ll click on this. Sadly, manicures don’t come up. They make small talk and get on a ferris wheel, where Caesar reveals his fear of heights. It’s interesting that he’s afraid of a children’s carnival ride, but he isn’t afraid of being in a war zone. Anyway, Katarina doesn’t have nearly as much chemistry with Caesar as we saw last week. If either of these girls is going to make it to his round two, it’s probably not going to be her. Does Caesar try to do anything to impress her? Not at all! This is Caesar!

90 Day Notes

• Natalie not understanding that you can get pregnant from one night? She’s an angel.

• “I want you to fuck me all the time” Debbie, please get some COMPOSURE! I was also surprised she was willing to give up her ex-husband’s ashes when she wouldn’t give up his stuff before.

• Veronica’s determination to have a Banging Weekend? Admirable.

• Tania, just say you miss your relationship with Syngin!

• Tiffany is so adorable! She hasn’t kissed anyone in over a year!

• Caesar, how are you picking these date options? Why don’t you do things you like to do?