90 Day: The Single Life Recap: The Kids Know What’s Up

90 Day Fiancé is not the franchise to watch if you want to see mature adults make rational decisions. If you want to see a 10-year-old absolutely destroy his mother with mature, rational advice, well, then this is exactly the franchise for you. Truth often comes from the mouths of babes, and “Now or Never” is no exception. Tiffany gets torn apart by her kid this week! I don’t think I’ve seen such an honest and thorough takedown in the show’s history.

Last week, I wondered how Daniel was dealing with Ronald and Tiffany’s divorce. This week, he just tells us! Yes, Daniel proves that he has better emotional listening skills than any adult on this show! Tiffany decides to tell him that she’s dating again. Daniel admits that after Ronald, he had a really hard time trusting people again. Whose fault is that? Absolutely his mother’s! He points out that Tiffany never slowed down with Ronald to get to know him. She just rushed into the marriage. Tiffany can’t even say he’s wrong; she just takes the read from a child. Hopefully she listens to him!

She really needs to take his advice. Her second date (with this guy I’ve decided to call Broke Fabio) was horrible. Broke Fabio is clearly down to bang, but Tiffany spends the time asking if he’s ready to have children. Tiffany, you are not looking for a stepfather right now! You are a newly single hot girl — play the field! Instead, Tiffany gets mad at Broke Fabio for admitting that he’s not trying to have kids right now. I was excited to have Tiffany on the field, but it’s no fun if she’s just going to focus on one play.

Caesar has been lining up dates, but he has finally chosen his girlfriend: Alona! As I mentioned, Alona speaks the least English out of all the girls Caesar went out with. Caesar says they have a language barrier they’ll need to work through. He also says he’s sure she’s interested in him, not his money. I’m so glad he picked up on that (but absolutely nothing else) despite their language barrier! Alona agrees to be his girlfriend, even though she tells producers Caesar is moving too fast. I figured he would jump straight to a proposal, so this is pretty slow for him. Maybe we’ll see Alona again on Before the 90 Days, but I feel like this relationship is going to fizzle out. At least Caesar is leaving Ukraine before the war! He’s going home finally!

And Debbie is moving into a new home, apparently! Tony finally puts the question out there, and Debbie gives a very hesitant “yes.” They both know it’ll depend on Colt’s reaction and Debbie’s follow-through. I don’t actually think Debbie wants to leave Colt. She’s still rebelling from their last fight, and this is a way to emotionally manipulate him. It’s easy to imagine Debbie telling Colt they either have to live together again or she’s going to Canada. That’s the drama Tony will not be able to handle! He’s a chill guy who looks like he has never raised his voice indoors.

Debbie has been showing her good side since she went to see Tony, but we all remember what she can be like. We saw it with Debbie and Vanessa! Debbie and Larissa! Debbie, Colt, and her friend that time Debbie hopped out of the car and walked into traffic! My girl is a drama queen at heart, and she can only hide it for so long. If she really does move, she’ll probably start to resent Tony ﻿in a matter of weeks for taking her from her son. Has Tony made his cat policy clear?

Finally, we get to the Josh and Natalie of it all. It’s the end of their vacation and Josh has given her everything she wanted. She met his family. She met his kid. He reassures her that he wants a relationship. He does not give her the one thing she really wants: a baby. These two fight every other week, but Natalie needs Josh to promise he’ll have a family with her. It’s odd, because she was just married to Mike, a man who did not want kids. She even says in this episode it didn’t bother her that Mike didn’t want kids. Why is she suddenly rushing? If I had to guess, Mike has gone through the steps to finalize their divorce. That puts Natalie’s visa status into question if he revokes his sponsorship. But … if Natalie can get pregnant and marry Josh, she won’t risk being sent back home. That’s just a guess, though, because Natalie is always scheming. Anyway, she ends the episode unsure if she and Josh are still together. She’s going back to Miami, but I have a feeling she will still jump right up the next time Josh calls.

Would you have guessed at the beginning of this season that Debbie and Caesar would be the two ahead in love? Tiffany and Tania are still grieving their old relationships. Vanessa clearly isn’t that interested in her guy. Natalie is … still a whirlwind.

90 Day Notes

• Daniel truly put his LEGOs down and said, “Mother, we need to have a little chat.”

• Caesar, why did you wear jeans to the gym? You knew you were meeting her at the gym. You knew she was giving you a gym lesson. Why did you wear jeans?

• No Vanessa or Tania this week. I miss one of them more than the other.

• Debbie, we will see you on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

• Okay, I think Tony really does love Debbie! They were cute this week.

• Natalie asking what “drained” means and Josh just continually saying “it means drained” is why they may be a perfect match.

• I wish we could watch Mike watching these Natalie scenes.