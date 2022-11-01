Lupita Nyong’o Picks a Bad Time to Visit New York

Lupita Nyong’o couldn’t have visited New York at a worse time. On top of the streets being overrun with people wearing Lululemon walking their dogs, she has to deal with an apocalyptic alien invasion screwing up traffic. In the trailer for the A Quiet Place prequel, we see Nyong’o — resisting the dog trend by cradling a spotted cat in her arms — touring Chinatown. When the extraterrestrials crash-land in the dense neighborhood, she realizes the beings hunt through sound and she hides under a car before passing out from the force of an explosion. While the Brooklyn Bridge collapses and the Air Force patrols the skies, Nyong’o is saved by Djimon Hounsou, who appeared in Part II. Amid the pandemonium, she links up with Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn for survival. “We have these disparate individuals who collide into each other’s lives, and it is at a very pivotal time for the world,” Nyong’o said while describing the film in an interview with EW. “How do they negotiate survival together? What we get is really interesting — and even surprising — chemistry in the characters that meet each other along the way.” Day One is not about the destination, it’s about the journey. More Quiet Place arrives in theaters on June 28.

