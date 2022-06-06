A Strange 20-Year Loop to Broadway

A Strange Loop premieres.

The show debuts at Playwrights Horizons with additional funding from Page 73, another Off Broadway producer. The reactions are rhapsodic. Adam Greenfield, who now runs Playwrights Horizons but at the time was the associate artistic director, recalls seeing the first run-through of the show — finally fully realized onstage — alongside Whitman. They shared mind-blown reactions. He now has a theory why the musical took so long to get produced: “Its strength is that you see the play and say, I’ve never seen anything like this. But that’s also what makes it harder for works like A Strange Loop to find their home. Theater’s an old dog; it’s often hard to teach new tricks.”

After the run, Whitman takes Jackson and Brackett out to dinner, where she pops the question every playwright dreams of hearing: “Do we want to try for Broadway?” You already know Jackson’s answer. Unfortunately, there are no Broadway theaters available in 2020, so Whitman decides to take A Strange Loop out of town for another run with plans for Broadway in 2021. Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. — now run by Goyanes, the early supporter of Jackson’s original version at Ars Nova — agrees to produce it in fall 2020. Of course, COVID-19 will disrupt all theater plans in the U.S. (the show is delayed at Woolly until November 2021); still, the buzz for A Strange Loop intensifies. It wins several major New York theater awards in a year with no Tonys. And then the 2020 Pulitzer for Drama.

That day, May 11, 2020, Jackson gets a text from a strange number on his phone: “Mr. Jackson, this is Tyler Perry. Congrats on your Pulitzer!!” Jackson tweets about the encounter: “I spoke to Tyler today and he said he was gonna beat my ass but he also congratulated me on the Pulitzer win.” (Though Perry, to date, has still not seen the show.)