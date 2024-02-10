Abbott Elementary Gets a Fourth Season, Duh!

Photo: ABC/Disney

Saturday school? Booo! Getting an Abbott Elementary announcement on a Saturday? Yay! ABC, with the help of Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis), has confirmed Janine, Barbara, Gregory, Melissa, Jacob, and more are returning to the teacher’s lounge for a fourth season at the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. A few days ago, the crew came back to Philly to an hour-long season three premiere, with some administrative shake-ups at the school and a couple of Eagles cameos. However, the idea of renewal isn’t as much of a surprise as a pop quiz would be. The network shared that the show has the “strongest season average for an ABC comedy” and is their No. 1 multiplatform series. Also, Quinta Brunson just won an Emmy for her performance! The Janine and Gregory story arc is continuing to run strong, we’re playing the long game, people.