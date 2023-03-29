Who Isn’t Performing at this Year’s ACM Awards?

Miss Dolly. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

Dolly Parton’s got friends in low places. By “friends,” we mean “Friends in Low Places” singer Garth Brooks, of course. And the “low place” in question is … Frisco, Texas. After hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022 for the first time in decades (alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett), Parton is back with help from an exceptionally famous friend. Brooks, the winningest ACM Entertainer of the Year ever (at six), is hosting for the first time. With Parton, another Entertainer of the Year winner, that makes for one of the more high-powered hosting duos in recent memory — possibly to draw fans to Prime Video, where the show will air once again after moving there last year. Several nominees will grace the stage — including Ashley McBryde inviting Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and John Osborne on guitar to play from her Album of the Year–nominated Lindeville project. Below are the performers, presenters, and how to stream this year’s ACM Awards.

Who’s performing?

The lineup is looking more like a music festival — with Dolly Parton set to debut her new album (Rockstar), Ed Sheeran (fresh off a legal and chart victory) performing from Subtract, and just about every major name in country joining them. Except for Morgan Wallen, that is, after the controversial singer canceled six weeks of performances — including his own tour on May 9. According to Billboard, the ACMs won’t be replacing Wallen with another act, presumably gesturing to the already stacked schedule of Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Jo Dee Messina, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Nicole Kidman’s husband (Keith Urban), the War and Treaty, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, Carly Pearce, Trisha Yearwood, HARDY (who leads this year’s noms with seven), Jordan Davis, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and John Osborne. Next time, just ask who’s not performing.

Who’s presenting?

Country’s other biggest stars — including some performers pulling double-duty. Expect to see Gabby Barrett, BRELAND, Brandy Clark, Jordan Davis, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Hubbard, Dustin Lynch, TJ Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, MacKenzie Porter, Dak Prescott and Emmitt Smith (yes, the football players), Tanya Tucker, Trisha Yearwood, and Mr. “It’s So True” himself, Keith Urban.

How do I stream it?

The ACMs will stream live for free on Amazon’s Prime Video as well as on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. The full rebroadcast can be found the following day on Freevee, home of Jury Duty.

