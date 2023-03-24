Adam McKay Has Organized His Next Celebrity Hangout

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

A-listers, assemble. Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay has once again invited a bunch of big-name stars to work with him. Per Deadline, Robert Pattinson will star in the upcoming movie Average Height, Average Build as a serial killer who enters the world of politics — with the help of a lobbyist (Amy Adams) — because he wants to make it easier to get away with murder. Robert Downey Jr. will play a retired cop who won’t stop trying to solve the murders, while Forest Whitaker and Danielle Deadwyler are also attached in yet-unknown roles. According to The Hollywood Reporter, McKay’s script calls for “many more” characters to be cast before the Oscar-winning director plans to start shooting in Boston late this summer. (Deadline reports that production could begin in early fall instead.) Celebs, if you’ve been dying for an excuse to go to Beantown, here’s your chance.