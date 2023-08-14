Bad Bleep Addison Rae to Release Her Lost Album

Addison Rae. Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Sound the “Renegade” alarm. The pop genre will be given mouth to mouth, taught a TikTok dance, and revived on August 18 when Addison Rae releases new music for the first time in over two years. The 22-year-old TikTok star turned aspiring actress and musician tweeted (X-ed?) album art of herself blowing bubble gum on August 14 with the caption “dug up a few of the leaks from the lost album 💗 AR 8.18.” Her album was unceremoniously leaked last August, and now the bad bleep is reclaiming her ticket to the kingdom of pop princesses.

dug up a few of the leaks from the lost album 💗AR 8.18 pic.twitter.com/ZcWNzlYCHo — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) August 14, 2023

After all, the way that she is teasing song titles on her website shows that Ms. Rae has taken more than a few classes at the Taylor Swift School of Announcements and Easter Egging. Right now, her website features a singular floating bubble of gum surrounded by scribbled phrases, presumably song titles: “2Die4,” “I Didn’t See It Coming,” “It Could’ve Been U,” “Ruin My Life,” and more. Although, the phrases could also be lyrics within her songs. One reads “If I Lost You I’d Still Have Me — I Can’t Lose,” a reference to a lyric from her debut single released on March 18, 2021, “Obsessed,” which serves everything Jocelyn from The Idol wished she could’ve, but didn’t. Fans think Charli (XCX, not D’Amelio) will have a feature on the album, after Rae told Variety that she had collaborated with Charli in 2021. The “Speed Drive” singer did respond to Rae’s tweet announcing the songs, saying “cult classic.” With the pending release of Animal Friends and Thanksgiving, both of which Rae will star in as part of her ongoing movie deal with Netflix, a pop hit is just what she needs to make this a banner year for Rae Nation. And she’s made it clear that she loves a silly little tune.