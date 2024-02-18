Adele Explains Why She Looked Annoyed in Her Courtside Meme

No word yet on the duet Charles Barkley proposed during the clip. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Adele took a moment during one of her Las Vegas shows recently to give some backstory to one of the many memes that she’s inspired. “Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don’t give a flying f*ck?” she asked the crowd, referring to the clip of her looking disinterested and avoiding making eye contact with the camera while sitting courtside at an NBA game. “I know it sounds crazy, but I really don’t like being famous, right? So, obviously I know I’m sitting courtside at a basketball game, you’re asking for it, whatever,” she said, going on to explain that her boyfriend Rich Paul was off working the room, leaving her there alone “looking for Michael Jordan.”

“The people with the camera came and asked me twice, they were like, do you mind if we film you? Can we put you on the screen?” she said, but having just cancelled her Vegas shows at the time, she requested not to be put on camera, but nonetheless they returned and filmed her. “And the reason my lips looked like I had filler — because I’ve got naturally big lips, I don’t need filler — was because I was sulking…I was like, these motherf*ckers have come back and are filming me against my will!” From here on out Adele should include a segment in all of her shows where she provides the backstory to all of her memes, because as she acknowledges, there are plenty to delve into: “My face is just very meme-able, I can’t help it.”