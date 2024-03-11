Adrianne Lenker Says Big Thief’s Israel Shows Were ‘Naïve and Not Thought Out’

Big Thief Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Big Thief had some reflecting to do after canceling two shows set for Israel in 2022 due to criticism from fans. Now, singer Adrianne Lenker says the shows were “naïve and not thought out.” Lenker told the New York Times that the canceled shows led to breakup-level tension in the folk-rock band, but they eventually resolved things with help from “people who are smarter than us.” Big Thief’s bassist, Max Oleartchik, was born in Israel and still lives there, and the band had previously performed in Tel Aviv in 2017. “We understand the inherently political nature of playing there as well as the implications,” they said when announcing the 2022 shows, which would have donated proceeds to pro-Palestinian efforts. The band canceled the shows days later, emphasizing at the time that they “oppose the illegal occupation and the systematic oppression of the Palestinian people.”

Lenker reportedly brought the shows up to the Times herself in the March 11 story when speaking about Bright Future, the solo album she recorded after the band had worked through the cancellations. Her comments came the same day that she released an EP to benefit Palestine and called for a cease-fire in Gaza. “I can’t express how sad and angry I am about this ongoing violence towards Palestinians,” Lenker wrote on Instagram. “The killing must stop. The need for a ceasefire is beyond urgent. Permanent Ceasefire Now!” Her six-song EP, i won’t let go of your hand, features songs “which were recorded in the moments they were written” and will raise funds for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.