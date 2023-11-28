Wanda’s Nosy Neighbor Gets a Show of Her Own

You have to admire Marvel’s dedication to spinning a yarn out of every character who has a speaking role in its heap of superhero fare. There’s certainly no stone that goes unturned when plotting out Phase 389 of its cinematic universe. And right on cue, a WandaVision character is now getting a show of her own. The spinoff is currently titled Agatha: Darkhold Diaries with previous title iterations including the original title, Agatha: House of Harkness, and an earlier version, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The character played by Kathryn Hahn was introduced as Wanda’s busybody neighbor Agnes, only for the series to reveal that she too is a witch whose real persona is the powerful Agatha Harkness.

We see a first look at set footage in a WandaVision Blu-ray featurette, together with interviews from Hahn and the show’s producers. “I remember Kevin [Feige] saying to me, ‘We really should think about an actual Agatha show,’ and I was like, ‘Where do I sign for that job?’” said Jac Schaeffer, Agatha’s head writer and executive producer, who also helmed WandaVision. “The whole thing made total sense to me, and I was just so excited and thrilled,” Hahn added. “To be playing a witch in the MCU is [chef’s kiss] amazing.” Let’s see which character from Agatha, premiering in the fall of 2024 on Disney+, will get their own show next.