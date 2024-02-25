It’s bicons only in this Santa Monica tent. Aidy Bryant performed her monologue at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards, “also known as the bisexual Oscars.” Bryant’s assertion was backed up by the stage’s bisexual lighting behind her. After a brief attempt at roasting celebs (during which she pretty much just called people a “stupid bitch,” Bryant shouted out all the creatives who work on independent films, “or, as an anonymous executive might say, ‘worthless little content pigs who should be replaced by computers.’” Speaking of the strike, Bryant asked the crowd if they followed through with all those coffee dates people made on the picket line? “You said you would,” she said, “and now you have to.”