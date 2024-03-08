Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Visionary, Dead at 68

Toriyama in 1982. Photo: JIJI Press/AFP

Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball, has died at the age of 68. The official Dragon Ball account tweeted on Thursday night that he died of acute subdural hematoma on March 1. “It’s our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve,” wrote Bird Studio in a statement. “However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world. Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama’s unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.”

Information ; Dear Friends and Partnershttps://t.co/85dXseckzJ pic.twitter.com/aHlx8CGA2M — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) March 8, 2024

Dragon Ball follows Goku on his various quests to train as a martial artist and to collect the seven Dragon Balls in order to get any wish from Shenron, an ancient, magical dragon. The original Dragon Ball manga began being serialized on Shōnen Jump in 1984 and ran for more than ten years. It continued into the sequel series Dragon Ball Z, becoming a staple for manga fans of the 1990s. The franchise was eventually adapted into several hit anime series, with Dragon Ball Z becoming a flagship show in the early years of Toonami, a Cartoon Network block dedicated to anime and action animation.

Below are some tributes to the legendary artist.

Adios to one of the most important and influential artists of our lifetime. Gracias Maestro Akira Toriyama. https://t.co/eaw2Z9JcpB — Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) March 8, 2024

There aren't enough words to eulogize Akira Toriyama, but you don't need any. His cultural impact is self-evident and his reach is universal. An artist loved and admired by all. Gone too soon at any age, his art will live forever. — Minovsky (@MinovskyArticle) March 8, 2024

Chrono Trigger was my introduction to Akira Toriyama's artwork. I was just a little kid and was taken by its unique style. The character & monster designs were just so lively. I still consider it one of the best games ever. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/3vMbz0V3Ch — Feez (@feezy_feez) March 8, 2024

We are sad to report the passing of Akira Toriyama. Known as the creator of Dragon Ball and several popular video games series.



His talent, creativity, and passion will be missed. We send our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/sEtLmZUx69 — Toonami Faithful (@ToonamiNews) March 8, 2024

See you in Other World, legend. #RIPAkiraToriyama 💜 — Christopher Sabat (@JustChrisSabat) March 8, 2024

Akira Toriyama's work is directly responsible for a staggeringly incalculable number of friendships. — Minovsky (@MinovskyArticle) March 8, 2024

Akira Toriyama is one of the main reasons I love tiny cars. He really knew how to make driving a kei car look like a goofy fun adventure. pic.twitter.com/J4Wm0zS9Lz — mr. “just joined a new forum” (@Papapishu) March 8, 2024

Future Trunks showing up out of nowhere and one-shotting Frieza is *always* gonna be one of the coolest things to ever happen in a comic. RIP Toriyama 💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/waAPiy5tdQ — aLec robBins (@alecrobbins) March 8, 2024