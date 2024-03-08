Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Visionary, Dead at 68

Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball, has died at the age of 68. The official Dragon Ball account tweeted on Thursday night that he died of acute subdural hematoma on March 1. “It’s our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve,” wrote Bird Studio in a statement. “However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world. Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama’s unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.”
Dragon Ball follows Goku on his various quests to train as a martial artist and to collect the seven Dragon Balls in order to get any wish from Shenron, an ancient, magical dragon. The original Dragon Ball manga began being serialized on Shōnen Jump in 1984 and ran for more than ten years. It continued into the sequel series Dragon Ball Z, becoming a staple for manga fans of the 1990s. The franchise was eventually adapted into several hit anime series, with Dragon Ball Z becoming a flagship show in the early years of Toonami, a Cartoon Network block dedicated to anime and action animation.
Below are some tributes to the legendary artist.