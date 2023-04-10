Legendary MAD Cartoonist Al Jaffee Dies at 102

Photo: Nicole Bengiveno/The New York Times/Redux

Al Jaffee, the legendary cartoonist best known for being the longest-running contributor to the American humor magazine MAD, has died. He was 102. Jaffee died in the hospital from multi-system organ failure, according to his granddaughter Fani Thompson, who confirmed the news to the New York Times and Washington Post.

With a career that stretched from 1942 to 2020, Jaffee, who was born in Savannah, Georgia, and grew up in Lithuania before coming to New York, held the world record for “longest career as a comic artist,” a title awarded to him by Guinness World Records in 2016. During that time, he was instrumental in shaping the voice and sensibility of MAD, contributing to the magazine starting in 1955, just a few years after its launch. His biggest contribution to the magazine was the celebrated “Fold-in,” which first appeared in MAD in 1964 and remained a fixture until the magazine effectively folded in 2019. Mike Sacks, who interviewed Jaffee for his 2009 book And Here’s the Kicker: Conversations with 21 Top Humor Writers, and published an extended version of this interview in Vulture in March, described the Fold-ins as “deceptively simple and seemingly innocuous” and “a cache of subversive satire.”

Tributes to Jaffee have been pouring in on social media since the news was confirmed.

102 years old, and still gone much too soon. RIP to one of my all-time heroes, the great Al Jaffee. pic.twitter.com/hJ4XhcoCGl — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) April 10, 2023

RIP Al Jaffee. An old thread⬇️ https://t.co/HyI93wSjKG — rob delaney (@robdelaney) April 10, 2023

R.I.P. to the great Al Jaffee - I hope God doesn’t ask him any stupid questions. pic.twitter.com/iwB5rL5ZGZ — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) April 10, 2023

I love this picture.



And I love it when good people get to live good long lives -- 102!



Spy magazine might not have existed without Mad magazine, and Mad wouldn't have been what it was without the brilliant Al Jaffee (or Will Elder). https://t.co/HfEr5q15yt — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) April 10, 2023

We’ve lost an iconic member of the Usual Gang of Idiots. The world was very lucky to have Al Jaffee.



I’m forever grateful that my stint at MAD let me meet the legendary fold-in artist. He came up with better jokes in his 90s/100s than most people could in their prime. 💙 pic.twitter.com/nbNmDUeRuO — Allie “Nine Inch Nails” Goertz (@AllieGoertz) April 10, 2023

Rest in Peace, Al Jaffee. What a genius. pic.twitter.com/ma9MqhIc4z — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) April 10, 2023

Al Jaffee has passed away. I still can't believe I had the honor of calling him my friend.



If there was ever a Mt. Rushmore-level cartoonist, it was Al. But when he drew the cover for the Humbug compilation, he drew his friends atop Mt. Rushmore, while he made jokes at the base. pic.twitter.com/GAJKwTBsTM — Tom the Dancing Bug, by Ruben Bolling (@RubenBolling) April 10, 2023

I'm very sad to report that the great Al Jaffee has died. He had celebrated his 102nd birthday just last month. An incredible legend. RIP to a giant of cartooning. pic.twitter.com/FzZk7wGebd — Tom Heintjes (@Hoganmag) April 10, 2023

No one will ever write and draw comics as funny as Al Jaffee. One of the greatest idiots of all time. pic.twitter.com/rwSY1ux1wH — 🎃 Dave Scheidt 🎃 (@DaveScheidt) April 10, 2023

RIP, Al Jaffee, Mad's maddest (and funniest!) artist.



1921-2023



The guy was funny for 100 years!



And a HUGE influence on so many of us. https://t.co/cMbISazbNY — Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) April 10, 2023

Jaffee is survived by two children, Richard Jaffee and Deborah Fishman; two stepdaughters; five grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; and three great-grandchildren.