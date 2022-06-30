All of Us Strangers, Andrew Scott’s New Movie With Paul Mescal, Sounds Hot

The one and only Sexy Priest. Photo: Parisa Taghizadeh/20th Century Studios

In news designed to make homosexuals make weird sounds when they hear it: Looking and Weekend creator Andrew Haigh will direct Fleabag’s sexy priest, Andrew Scott, and Normal People’s sexy short-wearer, Paul Mescal, in his loose adaptation of Taichi Yamada’s 1987 novel Strangers, according to a Variety report released June 30. Also starring in the cast are The Crown’s Claire Foy and Kate Mara’s Jamie Bell. Foy has plenty of reasons to shout “A bunch of boys!” again.

“One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (a screenwriter, played by Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal) that punctures the rhythm of his everyday life,” reads the press release describing the film. “As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where it appears his long-dead parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died thirty years before.” And yeah, for those worried about a non-explicit “sculptural” gay “lovemaking” situation, don’t worry. Vanity Fair has confirmed already that sex is definitely on the table. The film is set to come out (ha!) December 23, 2023, so take your parents while you’re home Christmans. They can handle it.

This post has been updated.